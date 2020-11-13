With Idaho hospitals reaching capacity and reports of COVID-19 cases and deaths consistently breaking records, Gov. Brad Little announced Friday that the state will roll back to Stage 2 of its economic rebound plan.
The modified version of Stage 2 means that gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited—with an exception for “religious or political expression”—with physical distancing required. The 10 person limit also does not apply to schools or businesses such as restaurants or stores, Little said.
All Idahoans are encouraged to work from home whenever possible, masks continue to be required at long-term care facilities, and bars, nightclubs and restaurants will continue to operate in a seating-only capacity.
“This does not mean Idaho’s economy is on lockdown,” Little said in a press conference.
After more than four months in Stage 4, the governor announced on Oct. 26 that Idaho would move back to Stage 3, citing a growing strain on hospitals.
Little also cited health-care capacity and hospital staff availability as a reason for moving back to Stage 2 on Friday. It’s “a matter of weeks” before hospitals must begin rationing care, Little said, which could mean turning away patients from emergency rooms.
Of the thousands of Idahoans that have been hospitalized with the virus, about 40 percent are in their fifties or younger, Little said.
Also on Friday, Little announced that he has signed an executive order mobilizing the Idaho National Guard to assist with the pandemic response.
While Blaine County and the cities of Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue have legally required the use of face coverings in public, Little has declined to issue a statewide mandate.
“I believe we have to make a better case for people not only to wear them in a place where they might be seen by somebody in law enforcement, but where they really believe in the efficacy of the mask and the need for the mask to protect themselves and their community,” Little said Friday.
There were 78,279 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Idaho as of Friday morning, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, and 749 deaths. On Thursday, 1,158 new cases were reported.
