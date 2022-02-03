More people were killed in crashes on Idaho roadways last year than any other year since 2005, the Idaho Office of Highway Safety reported in January.
Two-hundred seventy-one people died in road-related accidents in 2021, the office reported. According to the Associated Press, 214 people died in 2020, down from a peak of 253 fatalities in 2016.
Major contributing factors in fatal crashes last year included aggressive driving behavior, such as speeding, failure to yield or following too close (30%); drivers not wearing a seat belt (28%); alcohol or drug impairment (28%); and distraction or inattention (10%).
"Last year was a deadly one on Idaho's roads. You can help change that by slowing down, putting away distractions, and driving sober," the Idaho Office of Highway Safety stated last month.
Other factors included motorcyclists not wearing a helmet (20 fatalities) and fatigued drivers (three fatalities).
Of the 271 fatalities, around 75% were motor-vehicle drivers, 12% motorcyclists, 7% cyclists and pedestrians and 6% ATV, UTV and snowmobile riders.
