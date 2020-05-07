On Friday, Gov. Brad Little announced the creation of a new grant program to provide childcare business owners with funding amid the pandemic. The Idaho Child Care Emergency Grant is available to childcare providers licensed and/or Idaho Child Care Program certified and that are open.
“As we begin the staged reopening of Idaho and our residents return to their places of work, I want to make sure they have consistent care for their children,” Little said in a statement. “These grants not only help working parents in Idaho, they also help the owners of these small businesses.”
The funding may be used to cover staffing costs or hazard pay, cleaning expenses, supplies and materials and basic business expenses like rent or utilities.
Applications for the grant will be accepted through June 30 and can be found on the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare website.
