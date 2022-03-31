Check your pockets, don’t wash your pants—you may be sitting on a million-dollar payday.
The Idaho Lottery is still searching for the owner of a grand-prize-winning “Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle” ticket purchased in Blaine County prior to Thanksgiving, the office said Wednesday. The payout: $1 million.
It’s been three months since the numbers were announced, according to Lottery spokesman David Workman, and no one has come forward with the top ticket. The winning number is 027047.
“Players who win a large lottery prize sometimes delay coming forward to claim it, but we’ve reached the half-way point in the claiming period for this $1,000,000 winning ticket and the player needs to start thinking about coming forward,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “Winning tickets expire 180 days after the drawing and this one will be invalid after June 27, 2022. After that date, we will be unable to pay the claim.”
Another $10,000 prize hasn’t been claimed either, Workman said. That ticket, number 028684, was sold in Nez Perce County.
Winners have until June 27 to claim their prizes. The big tickets need to be returned to the Idaho Lottery office in Boise—in person or through the mail—to collect.
Unclaimed prizes go back to the Idaho Lottery’s beneficiaries, namely public schools, the Bond Levy Equalization Fund, and the Department of Administration’s Permanent Building Fund for places like Idaho’s college and university campuses.
Each year, between $3.3 million to $4.8 million goes unclaimed in Idaho, Workman said. This wouldn’t be the first seven-figure prize to go unclaimed, either. In 2010, a $1 million Powerball ticket from Irwin wasn’t cashed. And, in June 2012, a $1 million ticket from Meridian went back to the state.
