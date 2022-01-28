Check your pockets, don't wash your pants—you may be sitting on a million-dollar payday.
The Idaho Lottery is searching for the owner of a grand-prize-winning "Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle" ticket purchased in Blaine County prior to Thanksgiving, the office said Tuesday. The payout: $1 million.
It's been a month since the numbers were announced, according to Lottery spokesman David Workman, and no one has come forward with the top ticket. The winning number is 027047.
“We encourage everyone who participated in or received a ticket as a gift in this year’s game to check all their tickets carefully for winners," Idaho Lottery director Jeff Anderson said. "There are 15,000 other prizes in addition to the top prize of $1 million.”
Another $10,000 prize hasn't been claimed, either, Workman said. That ticket, number 028684, was sold in Nez Perce County.
Winners have until June 27 to claim their prizes. The big tickets need to be returned to the Idaho Lottery office in Boise—in person or through the mail—to collect.
