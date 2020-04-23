Gov. Brad Little on Thursday unveiled a four-stage plan for reopening Idaho’s economy in the coming months, with the first stage beginning May 1.
Little announced the plan in a press conference Thursday morning. The full plan is available at rebound.idaho.gov.
“Our efforts to slow the spread [of COVID-19] have worked so well that we have entered a new chapter, a very welcome chapter, in the story of our fight of this deadly disease,” Little told reporters.
The timeline laid out by the state is contingent on Idaho seeing a continued downward trend in, or low levels of, documented COVID-19 cases, Little said.
Here’s the state’s timeline for reopening businesses:
Stage One (May 1-15):
• Places of worship can open “if they adhere to strict physical distancing, sanitation protocol, and any CDC guidance.”
• Daycares, organized youth activities, and camps can reopen.
• Hair salons, indoor gyms and recreation facilities, and restaurant dining rooms must remain closed, but these businesses can start developing plans for reopening.
• Movie theaters, sports venues, and bars and nightclubs must remain closed.
• Visits to senior living facilities, jails and prisons are prohibited.
• All gatherings should be avoided.
Stage Two (May 16-29):
• Restaurant dining rooms can open once their plans have been submitted for approval by local public health districts.
• Hair salons, indoor gyms and recreation facilities can open if they meet certain business protocol.
• Movie theaters, sports venues, and bars and nightclubs must remain closed.
• Visits to senior living facilities, jails and prisons are prohibited.
• Gatherings of fewer than 10 people are permitted.
Stage Three (May 30-June 12):
• Bars and nightclubs must remain closed, but can start developing plans for operating with diminished standing room occupancy.
• Movie theaters and sports venues must remain closed, but can start developing plans for operating with limited physical distancing protocols.
• Visits to senior living facilities, jails and prisons are prohibited.
• Gatherings of 50 or fewer people are permitted with “appropriate physical distancing and cautionary measures.”
Stage Four (June 13-26):
• Bars and nightclubs can “operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate.”
• Movie theaters and sports venues can operate under limited physical distancing protocols.
• Visits to senior living facilities, jails and prisons can resume.
• Gatherings of more than 50 people are permitted with “appropriate physical distancing and cautionary measures.”
Do these guidelines apply to Blaine County, or will our local "leaders" try to put their own stamp on things again I wonder (even though new cases are now tracking with other rural counties in the state).
Just read Governor Little’s reopening plans. It is a harsh pill for all of us to swallow but I commend him for putting community health above economics. It’s the right plan at the right time! Too bad he’ll get beaten up by his own party for looking out for the people of Idaho. However, country before party is demonstrated here.
As for you Erik, if you’re so “self-reliant” what policies are implemented by our government should have little impact because, well, you’re self-reliant, right?
They are all the same at the top; where there is plenty of money, plenty of power, plenty of time and plenty of options. This is how elitists and the politically connected live; they do not have a clue what reality is for the normal self reliant human.
Thank you Gretel for your thoughtful and relevant question regarding workers who will get their job back but may not feel safe to return! I wonder when/ how we can find the answer to this question after Gov. Little "finds out" as promised.
