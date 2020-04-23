Gov. Brad Little on Thursday unveiled a four-stage plan for reopening Idaho’s economy in the coming months, with the first stage beginning May 1.

Little announced the plan in a press conference Thursday morning. The full plan is available at rebound.idaho.gov.

“Our efforts to slow the spread [of COVID-19] have worked so well that we have entered a new chapter, a very welcome chapter, in the story of our fight of this deadly disease,” Little told reporters.

The timeline laid out by the state is contingent on Idaho seeing a continued downward trend in, or low levels of, documented COVID-19 cases, Little said.

Here’s the state’s timeline for reopening businesses:

Stage One (May 1-15):

• Places of worship can open “if they adhere to strict physical distancing, sanitation protocol, and any CDC guidance.”

• Daycares, organized youth activities, and camps can reopen.

• Hair salons, indoor gyms and recreation facilities, and restaurant dining rooms must remain closed, but these businesses can start developing plans for reopening.

• Movie theaters, sports venues, and bars and nightclubs must remain closed.

• Visits to senior living facilities, jails and prisons are prohibited.

• All gatherings should be avoided.

Stage Two (May 16-29):

• Restaurant dining rooms can open once their plans have been submitted for approval by local public health districts.

• Hair salons, indoor gyms and recreation facilities can open if they meet certain business protocol.

• Movie theaters, sports venues, and bars and nightclubs must remain closed.

• Visits to senior living facilities, jails and prisons are prohibited.

• Gatherings of fewer than 10 people are permitted.

Stage Three (May 30-June 12):

• Bars and nightclubs must remain closed, but can start developing plans for operating with diminished standing room occupancy.

• Movie theaters and sports venues must remain closed, but can start developing plans for operating with limited physical distancing protocols.

• Visits to senior living facilities, jails and prisons are prohibited.

• Gatherings of 50 or fewer people are permitted with “appropriate physical distancing and cautionary measures.”

Stage Four (June 13-26):

• Bars and nightclubs can “operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate.”

• Movie theaters and sports venues can operate under limited physical distancing protocols.

• Visits to senior living facilities, jails and prisons can resume.

• Gatherings of more than 50 people are permitted with “appropriate physical distancing and cautionary measures.”

Email the writer: gkauffman@mtexpress.com

