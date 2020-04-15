Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday extended Idaho’s statewide self-isolation order through the end of the month—though some businesses previously considered non-essential will be allowed to open if they meet certain criteria.
The state’s original order, issued March 25, required Idahoans to self-isolate at home when possible and put restrictions on businesses deemed “non-essential.” It was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night.
Full details of the updated order had not been released to the public as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, but Little described the modifications to reporters in a press conference Wednesday morning. The updated order will be posted on the state’s dedicated coronavirus webpage at 1:30 p.m., the governor’s office said.
“Science tells us if we don’t time these measures right, we can worsen the outcome for citizens’ health and the economy weeks and months down the road,” Little said.
Under the updated order, non-essential businesses that cannot easily comply with social distancing requirements, such as nightclubs, gyms, and hair salons, must remain closed, Little said. But some non-essential businesses that were closed under the first version of the order will now be able to reopen to offer curbside and delivery services.
Restaurant operations will still be limited to takeout and delivery only, the governor said.
As long as the state does not see an upward trend of severe COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks, non-essential businesses that meet certain requirements will likely be allowed to open after April 30, Little told reporters.
Those requirements include maintaining social distancing for staff and customers, providing “adequate” sanitation and protective coverings for staff and customers, offering curbside and pickup delivery, limiting the number of people in the business at a time, and directing the flow of people inside the business.
“Believe me, nobody wants to get Idaho back to work more than me,” Little told reporters. “Our goal is for most businesses to open at the end of the month with the understanding that it might not be possible if there’s an upward trend in COVID-19 cases in Idaho between now and then.”
The updated version of the order also requires those traveling into Idaho from elsewhere to self-quarantine for 14 days after entering the state, with the exception of those performing essential services or those who live in one state but who work or obtain essential services in another.
That new requirement mirrors local ordinances in Blaine County and the cities of Ketchum, Hailey, and Bellevue, which require people traveling into Blaine County to self-quarantine for two weeks after arriving. Little said he added the requirement in response to concerns from resort communities.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there were 1,464 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho, including 39 deaths and “community spread in nearly every part of the state,” according to the governor.
“Your efforts are working,” Little said. “We can only imagine how many more cases and deaths we would have today if we hadn’t sacrificed together to slow the spread. We are truly seeing a flattening of the curve.”
Gov. Little seems to be doing an excellent job letting science be his guide as we work to get healthy and get back to work.
Well he just opened up almost all businesses. So I do not see how this is a stay at home order at all. He is being a true politician by trying to please both sides by saying the order is extended to the end of the month but the fine print says all non-essential businesses can open. This should be called a social distancing order not a stay at home order. It's pretty unfortunate. We are definitely going to see more cases pop up. Right when we were looking good.. I hope Blaine county stays smart and keeps a true stay at home order in effect until at least the end of the month. It's incredibly sad to see people care more about the economy than people's health. People are dying. Those who want the stay at home order to end now would likely change their mind if they had a close family member hospitalized or even themselves.
Please re-read so you get it right:
Totally agree. Two thumbs up
