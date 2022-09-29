Residents are encouraged to ask questions of state department officials and Idaho Gov. Brad Little about government and its services at the latest “Capital for a Day” event at the Blaine County Fairgrounds in Carey. The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 20507 N. Main Street.
Officials joining Little include :
- Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf
- Idaho Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams
- Idaho State Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Chanel Tewalt
- Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey
- Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen
- Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne
- Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever
- Idaho Department of Water Resources Bureau Chief Shelley Keen
- Idaho State Police Deputy Director Lt. Colonel Bill Gardiner
- Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier
- Idaho State Department of Education Chief Deputy Superintendent Peter McPherson
Representatives of the following agencies and state entities also will be on hand to help answer questions: Idaho State Board of Education, Idaho Transportation Department, Idaho Division of Veterans Services, Idaho Commission on Aging, and the Idaho Division of Career Technical Education.
“It is an honor to host my first Capital for a Day in over a year in Carey,” Little said in a press release. “This event will give the good people of Blaine County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them.”
The Capital for a Day events are generally held in rural communities once a month in a effort to connect Idahoans with state government.
