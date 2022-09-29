Gov Little (copy)

Gov. Brad Little

 Photo courtesy of the Idaho Statesman

Residents are encouraged to ask questions of state department officials and Idaho Gov. Brad Little about government and its services at the latest “Capital for a Day” event at the Blaine County Fairgrounds in Carey. The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 20507 N. Main Street.

Officials joining Little include :

  • Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf
  • Idaho Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams
  • Idaho State Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Chanel Tewalt
  • Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey
  • Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen
  • Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne
  • Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever
  • Idaho Department of Water Resources Bureau Chief Shelley Keen
  • Idaho State Police Deputy Director Lt. Colonel Bill Gardiner
  • Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier
  • Idaho State Department of Education Chief Deputy Superintendent Peter McPherson
