Idahoans who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 are starting to see promised federal payments of $600 per week, the Idaho Department of Labor announced Friday.
The state distributed the first payments for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program on April 24, according to the Labor Department’s website. It takes about three days for a recipient to see the funds in their bank account or on their debit card after the payment has been issued, the state department said. Claimants do not need to do anything beyond filing weekly claims to receive the $600 payments.
The first wave of payments in Idaho amounted to more than $63 million, the department said Friday.
The program is funded by the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, a $2.2 trillion relief package signed by President Donald Trump on March 27. To qualify for the $600 weekly payments, workers must be eligible for unemployment benefits.
In Idaho, nearly a month passed before the first payments were distributed, leaving some out-of-work Idahoans to wonder in the weeks between when they would receive their money.
Jeffrey Jones, a bartender at Enoteca in Ketchum who lost his job as a result of the pandemic, told the Idaho Mountain Express on April 13 that he had reached out to the Governor’s Office and Labor Department multiple times to ask when workers would receive the payments, but had not received a satisfactory response.
“That’s a huge amount to a lot of people,” Jones said at the time. “A lot of my cohorts are really, really needing this money. The $600 would help them tremendously.”
The federal payments will be retroactive to either the week of March 29 or the first week the recipient was out of work due to COVID-19, whichever came later. Backdated payments will be paid in one lump sum. The last payable week for the program will be the week ending July 25.
Other CARES Act programs available to Idahoans include the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program—which provides unemployment benefits to people who are out of work because of COVID-19 but are not eligible for regular benefits, such as independent contractors, gig economy workers, part-time workers and self-employed workers—and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which adds an extra 13 weeks to a claimant’s unemployment claim after their benefits are exhausted.
