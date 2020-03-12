     With several of the organization’s regular volunteers at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, the Hunger Coalition has issued an urgent need for volunteers as the organization continues to provide food to the community.

     “The Hunger Coalition is calling all healthy, compulsive hand washers to help get food out to the masses,” a Facebook post from the organization states.

     The organization has volunteer positions available immediately and those interested should call Cassi at 208-788-0121 or email csotelo@hungercoalition.org

