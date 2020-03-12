With several of the organization’s regular volunteers at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, the Hunger Coalition has issued an urgent need for volunteers as the organization continues to provide food to the community.
“The Hunger Coalition is calling all healthy, compulsive hand washers to help get food out to the masses,” a Facebook post from the organization states.
The organization has volunteer positions available immediately and those interested should call Cassi at 208-788-0121 or email csotelo@hungercoalition.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Hell No! This is a Germ Trap!
I would just wish younger people would pay attention to their elders because the elders have a lot of wisdom to give and they might learn something that's very important in life. This next week I'll go down but I am an older person and give my time to the needs of this endeavor. PS this weekend is also good.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In