A motorist was severely injured Tuesday evening in an apparent single-vehicle crash on state Highway 75 near Smiley Creek, according to emergency communications monitored by the Express.
Crews from the Smiley Creek Fire Protection District and Ketchum Fire Department were called to the scene shortly before 8 p.m.
A man in his 50s was found unresponsive about 40 yards from the highway, according to scanner traffic. No more information was available Tuesday evening.
At 8:03 p.m., an air ambulance from Air St. Luke’s was en route to the scene. Resuscitation efforts were initiated by emergency personnel around 8:13 p.m.
As of 8:30 p.m., both north- and southbound lanes were closed.
This is a developing story.
