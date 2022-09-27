Now in its 48th year, the Wood River Middle School’s Resident Outdoor Environmental School will take place for the first time at Camp Rainbow Gold’s Hidden Paradise in Fairfield.

The educational field trip has been offered as an overnight stay at Cathedral Pines near Easley Hot Springs north of Ketchum since 1975. During the pandemic it has been run as a day trip only.

About 200 sixth graders will meet at Hidden Paradise on Thursday for a day-long field trip that will include bird and owl studies, a ropes course, team building, water quality and macro-invertebrate studies, art activities and a nature walk.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments