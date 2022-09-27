Now in its 48th year, the Wood River Middle School’s Resident Outdoor Environmental School will take place for the first time at Camp Rainbow Gold’s Hidden Paradise in Fairfield.
The educational field trip has been offered as an overnight stay at Cathedral Pines near Easley Hot Springs north of Ketchum since 1975. During the pandemic it has been run as a day trip only.
About 200 sixth graders will meet at Hidden Paradise on Thursday for a day-long field trip that will include bird and owl studies, a ropes course, team building, water quality and macro-invertebrate studies, art activities and a nature walk.
Wood River Middle School Science Teacher Dan Gralenski will lead the students on Thursday. He said he hopes to make it once again an overnight adventure next year at Hidden Paradise, which is located on a 172-acre converted golf course that has been hosting nonprofit organizations for some time.
The site has plans to build 12 new cabins and is used by Camp Rainbow Gold for pediatric cancer retreats.
“I am approaching my retirement years, and I hope transferring the program to Hidden Paradise will be part of my legacy,” Gralenski said.
Thursday will mark the first of three visits this year to the Hidden Paradise medical camp, as part of the Resident Outdoor Environmental School program. Several valley groups are working together to make the program a success: The Environmental Resource Center, College of Southern Idaho, Trout Unlimited, and the Sawtooth Botanical Garden.
Hidden Paradise recently took a donation of construction of one ADA compliant cabin and has the means to build 11 more by next year.
“Once we have those built, we will be able to accommodate the large number of students for an overnight experience,” said Lonni Leavitt-Barker, capital campaign director for Camp Rainbow Gold Inc. ￼
