Forecasts call for temperatures in the mid 90s to 100s this weekend as an oppressive heat wave grips the country.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

A heat advisory has been issued for Blaine County from 12 a.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Wood River Valley will experience near-record temperatures of 95 to 102 degrees on Sunday, with abnormally warm overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. Further south, temperatures in Shoshone and Twin Falls should peak at 103 to 106 degrees on Sunday afternoon, according to the Weather Service.

Other areas under the advisory include the Snake River Plain, Sawtooth Valley, northern Pahsimeroi Valley and the Arco Desert, including the cities of Fairfield, Jerome, Stanley, Arco and Challis.

ejones@mtexpress.com

