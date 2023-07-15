A heat advisory has been issued for Blaine County from 12 a.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Wood River Valley will experience near-record temperatures of 95 to 102 degrees on Sunday, with abnormally warm overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. Further south, temperatures in Shoshone and Twin Falls should peak at 103 to 106 degrees on Sunday afternoon, according to the Weather Service.
Other areas under the advisory include the Snake River Plain, Sawtooth Valley, northern Pahsimeroi Valley and the Arco Desert, including the cities of Fairfield, Jerome, Stanley, Arco and Challis.
Residents could experience heat exhaustion or heatstroke if precautions are not taken, according to the Weather Service. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
The Weather Service and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare have offered the following tips to stay cool over the weekend:
• Avoid alcohol, hot meals/drinks, and excess caffeine and sugar.
• Check up on vulnerable relatives and neighbors over the phone.
• Close your curtains or blinds and/or install blackout curtains.
• Drink plenty of fluids, at least one cup of water every 15–20 minutes for moderate activities lasting less than two hours. Sports drinks may help replenish electrolytes.
• Hold cold washrags or ice packs to your wrists and neck.
• Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion: flushed face, rapid heartbeat, confusion, nausea, dizziness, weakness, headache and muscle cramps.
• Limit cooking or using your oven to the cooler morning and evening hours.
• Never leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles, even if the windows are cracked open.
• Open windows at the lowest and highest points in your residence to create a "chimney" effect in which cool air enters through the lower windows and exits upstairs.
• Reschedule outdoor exercise for mornings and evenings.
• Take a cold shower or bath to lower your core temperature.
• Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside, such as scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
• Use the exhaust fan in the kitchen and bathroom to pull hot air out of the home.
• Wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and wear sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher. Reapply sunscreen if you will be outside longer than two hours.
• Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
