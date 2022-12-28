In 2022, the year started with a COVID-19 surge driven by the omicron variant of the virus. Case numbers spiked sharply but then dropped, though as the year comes to a close, the threat of respiratory viruses harming Idahoans and other Americans still looms.
Earlier this month, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said state health officials were monitoring a “triple-demic” of three respiratory viruses—COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, and influenza—all surging in early parts of the 2022-23 winter.
“Unfortunately, we have seen our concerns turn into reality,” Jeppesen said.
The state’s senior health official said he is worried that Idahoans—perhaps weary of nearly three years of battling the COVID-19 pandemic—might not understand the gravity of the threat posed by respiratory viruses this winter.
And, Jeppesen said, it is likely that respiratory-virus case numbers would increase as Idahoans congregate for the end-of-year holidays.
“A post-holiday surge is very concerning,” he said.
On Friday, Dec. 21, the Department of Health and Welfare reported that the statewide daily seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 citizens was 9.7, down from a 2022 surge high point of 243.2 on Jan. 24. In Blaine County, the winter 2022 omicron surge case rate per hypothetical 100,000 citizens peaked at 443.7 on Jan. 9. In the state’s latest data released on Dec. 21, the figure was 15.9.
The death toll linked to COVID-19 complications in Blaine County since the pandemic started has remained at 32 for numerous weeks. The total number of reported illnesses in the county attributed to the virus since the pandemic started stood at 7,090 on Dec. 21.
Pressure on hospitals has been a statewide issue in late 2022, health officials said this month, not just a problem in the more populated areas of Boise and the Treasure Valley.
Brock Bemis, medical director of the St. Luke’s Wood River Emergency Department, said earlier this month that flu cases were surging in the Wood River Valley, as are RSV cases, and COVID-19 has not gone away.
The Ketchum-area hospital was treating higher-than-normal cases of RSV, Bemis said, and other viruses are not relenting.
“COVID is just kind of there now,” Bemis said. “It’s still causing hospitalizations and it looks like it’s here for good.”
St. Luke’s Wood River was treating more children than expected in early December with RSV, Bemis said, and concerns remain high that the rest of the winter could bring more patients than in past years.
Dr. James Souza, chief physician executive for the St. Luke’s Health System, said earlier this month that health officials are concerned that the state’s hospital capacity will continue to be strained though the winter months.
The issue of hospital capacity has gone somewhat unnoticed by most Idahoans, Souza said, but is a problem to be acknowledged. St. Luke’s in the latter part of 2022 has accepted transfer patients from distant places such as Alaska and Northern California, he said, because facilities in those regions were too overloaded to care for all of the patients they were receiving.
RSV tends to have the greatest impact on young children, Souza noted, causing inflammation in the airway and a dangerous buildup of mucus, causing breathing problems. Nonetheless, Souza said, the virus can be lethal to adults, especially those with underlying health conditions.
