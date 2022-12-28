Best Images of 2022 (copy)

The year started with an omicron surge—but also brought booster shots to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

In 2022, the year started with a COVID-19 surge driven by the omicron variant of the virus. Case numbers spiked sharply but then dropped, though as the year comes to a close, the threat of respiratory viruses harming Idahoans and other Americans still looms.

Earlier this month, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said state health officials were monitoring a “triple-demic” of three respiratory viruses—COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, and influenza—all surging in early parts of the 2022-23 winter.

“Unfortunately, we have seen our concerns turn into reality,” Jeppesen said.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

