E.J. Alcorn

Dr. E.J. Alcorn, who was sentenced to seven years in the Idaho Penitentiary for manslaughter after a 20-year-old woman died following an abortion procedure performed by Alcorn in 1899. He appealed the jury’s decision to the Idaho Supreme Court, but lost the appeal in 1901. He served three of the seven years before he was paroled. 

 Courtesy of the Idaho State Archives

Idaho drafted its original abortion statute at the First Territorial Session in Lewiston—25 years before Idaho became a state and drafted the state constitution—in the winter months between December 1863 and early 1864.

The wording of the statute is almost identical to statutes several other states were passing to ban abortion around the same time, including Montana and Nevada. 

Like the ban that took effect in Idaho in August, that law allowed for abortion to save the woman’s life, but not for rape and incest.

Load comments