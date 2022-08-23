Twin Falls Bridge; west nile

Twin Falls County Pest Abatement identified infected mosquitoes along the Snake River near Filer.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Several mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus in Twin Falls County last weekend, the South Central Public Health District reported Monday.

The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District found the infected mosquitoes just north of Filer, along the Snake River, the Health District stated in a news release. Both agencies warned residents of the region to act to avoid catching the disease.

“We’re late in the season, but this is a good reminder that mosquitoes are still active and can make you sick,” said Brian Simper, manager of the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District. “It’s a great time to take steps to reduce mosquito habitat and avoid mosquitoes when they are most active, at dusk and dawn.”

