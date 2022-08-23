Several mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus in Twin Falls County last weekend, the South Central Public Health District reported Monday.
The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District found the infected mosquitoes just north of Filer, along the Snake River, the Health District stated in a news release. Both agencies warned residents of the region to act to avoid catching the disease.
“We’re late in the season, but this is a good reminder that mosquitoes are still active and can make you sick,” said Brian Simper, manager of the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District. “It’s a great time to take steps to reduce mosquito habitat and avoid mosquitoes when they are most active, at dusk and dawn.”
Health District officials encouraged residents to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites by:
- Using insect repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient such as DEET, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitos carrying the virus are most active.
- Wearing loose-fitting clothes with long sleeves and pants.
- Installing screens on all windows and doors.
- Checking for, and draining, any standing water around your home every three to six days. This includes clogged rain gutters, pools, bird baths, old tires and other outside water features.
“West Nile virus can be painful and uncomfortable,” said Jacob Ward, Health District epidemiologist. “If we can prevent mosquito bites for a few more weeks, we’ll see the risk of this disease drop in our region as quickly as fall temperatures kill off our summer bugs.”
Typical symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea and rash. People over 50 years old with serious medical conditions are at greater risk for serious illness from the virus, the Health District stated. More severe infections can involve the central nervous system. ￼
