Three people and several horses in Idaho have tested positive for the West Nile virus this summer, according to a report from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
According to the department’s 2021 West Nile Virus Surveillance Summary Report, one horse in Blaine County tested positive on Aug. 20, and one horse in Twin Falls County tested positive on Aug. 6. Three more horses in Ada, Canyon and Lemhi counties tested positive on Aug. 13.
One of the five infected horses had to be euthanized, according to a statement from the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.
In all, two Idaho residents have tested positive for the visur—one in Ada County and another in Canyon County. Two of them have shown with severe neurological symptoms after contracting the West Nile virus this summer. The virus can progress to encephalitis or meningitis if untreated, according to the IDHW.
“West Nile Virus is transmitted by infected mosquitos and can cause serious illness in people of any age, but especially in people over the age of 50 or those with other underlying medical conditions,” the department stated.
Signs of the virus in humans include high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, headache, tremors and muscle weakness.
The West Nile virus is highly fatal to “crows, magpies, ravens, birds of prey and sage grouse,” according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Unvaccinated horses are also susceptible, with a fatality rate of about 33%.
Veterinarians at the Idaho State Department of Agriculture are urging horse owners to arrange for yearly booster shots and schedule a West Nile vaccination immediately if their animals are unvaccinated. Signs of the virus in horses include fever, weakness in the hindquarters, a widened stance, stumbling, leaning and lip smacking.
Three mosquito pools sampled by department staff in Gooding County in August also revealed the virus, and a crow in the Boise area tested positive, according to the IDHW.
In its “Fight the Bite” campaign, the department recommends wearing repellent containing DEET, Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus; removing standing water around your home, such as bird baths; and covering up your skin with clothing between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
