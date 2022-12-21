St. Luke's Ketchum, winter (copy)

St. Luke’s Wood River is treating more RSV and flu cases than in years past, according to Brock Bemis, medical director of the St. Luke’s Wood River Emergency Department.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The developing phenomenon of a “triple-demic” of three harmful respiratory viruses circulating in Idaho and the nation is pushing many hospitals to capacity, state and local health officials are reporting.

In a media briefing Thursday, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said state health officials’ concerns about COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus—commonly known as RSV—and influenza all surging in the colder months of 2022 and 2023 have proven to be legitimate.

“Unfortunately, we have seen our concerns turn into reality,” Jeppesen said.

