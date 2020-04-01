Beyond concerns over community spread of coronavirus, pet owners have raised questions about whether their dogs and cats can be carriers of the virus and spread it to others.
Worldwide, three animals have tested positive with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19; two dogs in Hong Kong and a cat in Belgium. Even so, infectious disease experts and multiple international and domestic human and animal health organizations agree there is no evidence for potential spread by pets, the American Veterinary Medical Association stated on its website.
According to news reports, neither dog has shown any signs of disease related to COVID-19. St. Francis Pet Clinic veterinarian Karsten Fostvedt said there are types of animal coronavirus, including a feline coronavirus, but canine coronavirus had been almost unheard of. He said there are a couple of recorded outbreaks of a coronavirus in dogs, in kennels in Europe about 30 years ago. Feline coronavirus is not transferable to people, he said.
Fostvedt said a pet can act as a “fomite,” meaning an object that can be contaminated with a germ and transfer it, via its fur. He said a dog whose owner had contracted the virus was brought in to St. Francis Pet Clinic on Tuesday, and workers there wiped it down with sanitary wipes.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, porous materials, such as paper money and pet fur, absorb and trap the virus, “making it harder to contract through simple touch.”
Fostvedt noted that there is always the potential for the virus to mutate and become infectious to dogs and transferable to people.
“Out of an abundance of caution, it is recommended that those ill with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the virus,” the American Veterinary Medical Association stated.
