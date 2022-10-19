The Idaho Hospital Association earlier this month recognized several health-care professionals for their work in the industry in recent years, including St. Luke’s Wood River Emergency Department physician Dr. Terry O’Connor.

After a three-year pause during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, association members from across the state held their 2022 convention Oct. 3-6 at Sun Valley Resort. Events included recognition of the outstanding contributions of key members during what the group called “the most challenging time in modern health-care memory.”

“These award winners guided our health-care systems—large and small—through the stress, the uncertainty and the challenges of the pandemic,” said Brian Whitlock, president and CEO of the Idaho Hospital Association. “We cannot fathom the impact that the contributions these individuals made to keep the hospital doors open, their staff supported, their patients safe, and their communities resilient.”

Dr. Terry O’Connor

