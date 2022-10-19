The Idaho Hospital Association earlier this month recognized several health-care professionals for their work in the industry in recent years, including St. Luke’s Wood River Emergency Department physician Dr. Terry O’Connor.
After a three-year pause during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, association members from across the state held their 2022 convention Oct. 3-6 at Sun Valley Resort. Events included recognition of the outstanding contributions of key members during what the group called “the most challenging time in modern health-care memory.”
“These award winners guided our health-care systems—large and small—through the stress, the uncertainty and the challenges of the pandemic,” said Brian Whitlock, president and CEO of the Idaho Hospital Association. “We cannot fathom the impact that the contributions these individuals made to keep the hospital doors open, their staff supported, their patients safe, and their communities resilient.”
O’Connor received the 2022 Award of Excellence in Patient Care.
In addition to his role at the hospital near Ketchum, he has served as medical director of the Blaine County Ambulance District.
“Known for his leadership, patient-focused nature and passion for his community, Dr. Terry O’Connor plays a critical role for St. Luke’s Health System and in the Wood River area,” the Idaho Hospital Association event program stated.
O’Connor went “beyond the call of duty to be a leading voice in the medical community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the program stated.
The association noted that O’Connor
played a significant role in seeking solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic through acting as a principal investigator in a study on novel coronavirus variants and immune responses.
“There were so many roadblocks in trying to get different research studies done, and he would keep plugging away at it while he was also doing a full shift in the Emergency Department,” St. Luke’s Wood River spokeswoman Joy Prudek said.
St. Luke’s Emergency Management Specialist Randy Hall also praised O’Connor for his work during the height of the pandemic.
“He understood the wellness part of it—all of the stress his team was under,” Hall said. “Because of his compassion and understanding, he was able to keep everyone calm on an individual level.”
O’Connor was innovative in creating systems to protect EMTs during transport of COVID-19 patients, Hall said.
“Personally, he’s a very altruistic human being,” Hall said. “He cares about his community and cares about the people in his community.”
In addition to the Idaho Hospital Association award, O’Connor also recently received a 2022 Health Heroes award from the South Central Public Health District.
“Dr. O’Connor has provided consistent, science-based advice to local jurisdictions throughout the Wood River Valley,” the Health District stated. “He has gone above and beyond in offering his expertise; supporting organizations as they made difficult and important decisions to protect their community.”
Other Idaho Hospital Association award recipients from the St. Luke’s Health System include:
Dr. Laura McGeorge—2021 Excellence in Medicine Award.
Dr. Jim Souza—2022 Excellence in Medicine Award.
Skip Oppenheimer—2022 Trustee of the Year.
McGeorge, a practicing internist in the Boise area, recently retired as the medical director for St. Luke’s Primary Care. She held a key leadership role during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to lead St. Luke’s clinical response.
“In the past pandemic year, when thinking about leaders who exemplify these traits [of excellence]—taking leadership action to assure quality patient care and being unselfish in taking that burden upon themselves in the service of others—Dr. McGeorge was peerless,” said Dr. Jim Souza, St. Luke’s chief physician executive.
For receiving the 2022 Award of Excellence in Medicine, Souza was praised by St. Luke’s for his “leadership and commitment to clinical excellence.”
Souza is a board-certified pulmonologist and longtime critical-care provider. As chief physician executive for St. Luke’s, he oversees and leads the health system’s delivery of patient care.
“Throughout the pandemic years, he has been a champion for the frontline clinicians who provided evidence-based care and saved thousands of lives,” St. Luke’s stated.
Oppenheimer was appointed to the St. Luke’s Health System board of directors in 2006, serving as St. Luke’s first system board chair and helping to lead an effort to formulate a comprehensive, integrated health system across southern Idaho.
“A devoted and visionary leader, Oppenheimer has played an instrumental role in St. Luke’s strategy over the years, moving the health system forward in engaging communities, earning trust among health partners and evolving health care—all with a focus on patient needs,” St. Luke’s stated.
Oppenheimer recently retired from the St. Luke’s Health System board of directors and joined the St. Luke’s Health Plan board, as chairman.
St. Luke’s Health Plan is a new health-insurance organization linked to St. Luke’s. ￼
