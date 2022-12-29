The Ketchum-based Killebrew-Thompson Memorial charity organization has donated $750,000 to the St. Luke’s Cancer Institute, using proceeds from the organization’s 2022 fundraisers.

The donation was presented at a celebratory reception in Boise on Nov. 29 and formally announced this week. The record-high donation surpassed the organization’s previous record in 2021 by $450,000.

In its 46th year, the golf tournament raised $1.5 million in 2022, which it split between its two beneficiaries: St. Luke’s, based in southern Idaho, and the Masonic Cancer Center, part of University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Both beneficiaries leverage the donation funds each year to increase their impact.

KTM

KTM Executive Director Hannah Stauts and Chairman Doug Oppenheimer. This year’s auction “shattered” fundraising records, Stauts said.

