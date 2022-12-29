The Ketchum-based Killebrew-Thompson Memorial charity organization has donated $750,000 to the St. Luke’s Cancer Institute, using proceeds from the organization’s 2022 fundraisers.
The donation was presented at a celebratory reception in Boise on Nov. 29 and formally announced this week. The record-high donation surpassed the organization’s previous record in 2021 by $450,000.
In its 46th year, the golf tournament raised $1.5 million in 2022, which it split between its two beneficiaries: St. Luke’s, based in southern Idaho, and the Masonic Cancer Center, part of University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Both beneficiaries leverage the donation funds each year to increase their impact.
“Our donors didn’t just break records, they completely shattered them,” said Hannah Stauts, Killebrew-Thompson Memorial executive director. “We’re donating more than we ever have this year, which has a profound impact on our beneficiaries’ ability to expand clinical trials and research programs, leading to new discoveries in the fight against cancer.”
As one of the leading cancer-research fundraisers of its kind and as the single-largest annual donor to St. Luke’s Cancer Institute each year, the KTM organization has raised more than $21.4 million for cancer research since its founding in 1977.
“We are proud and humbled to be the recipients of KTM’s generosity,” said Dr. Silvana Bucur, executive medical director of oncology for St. Luke’s. “We would not be able to offer such research programs without their support and the unique opportunities it affords us and our patients.”
The record-high donation will help St. Luke’s Cancer Institute elevate care for some of its patients, Bucur said.
“In the coming year, we are planning to implement an artificial-intelligence platform that will interface with our electronic medical records to identify patients who may be eligible for specific clinical trials,” she said. “We are also hoping to increase the number of clinical trials available to our patients.”
From Aug. 17-20, the 2022 Killebrew-Thompson Memorial event offered participants a welcome barbecue, a golf tournament, an auction gala, outdoor activities and the Concert for a Cure, a rock concert at the Sun Valley Pavilion to wrap up the affair.
The event was started as the Danny Thompson Memorial in Sun Valley in 1977 to honor Danny Thompson, a Minnesota Twins shortstop who was diagnosed with leukemia at age 26, after playing one season for the Twins. He played two more seasons while undergoing treatment but died from the disease at 29, in 1976.
Twins star and future Hall-of-Famer Harmon Killebrew, an Idaho native, helped start the golf tournament to fund leukemia research. Following Killebrew’s death from esophageal cancer in 2011, the event was rebranded to include his name.
For more information about the Killebrew-Thompson Memorial, or to sign up for emails about the 2023 event in Sun Valley, visit ktmgolf.com. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In