Family Health Services, a South Central Idaho-based health-care company, opened two new clinics in the area over the summer: one for dental care for special needs adults in Jerome and one for general care in Shoshone.
The clinic in Jerome opened July 25 and will service “adults who have special health care needs and complex medical histories,” according to a press release. The office will be anchored by Dr. Brooke Fukuoka. She joins the team in addition to working with Your Special Smiles PLLC, a company that provides dental care to special needs patients.
The Shoshone location is the culmination of a joint effort by Family Health Services, Shoshone Family Medical Center, Lincoln County Commissioners and the city of Shoshone. A new helipad and four-unit ambulance bay are being built in addition to the facility.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In