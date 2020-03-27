The 12-step recovery community in the Wood River Valley typically relies on one-hour in-person support groups that are uninterrupted by cell phones to allow for attentive discussions and the sharing of “wisdom, strength and hope.”
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping the valley, traditions such as that are now going to online teleconferencing.
The local Sun Club 12-step meeting recovery board posted on its website a notice on March 20 that states that some support group attendees have tested positive, and that the Sun Club in Hailey and Ketchum will remain closed until further notice.
The notice stated that an attendee at the Sun Club South meeting on March 11 and Alcoholics Anonymous meeting on March 14 has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“That person is currently in quarantine and hopefully makes a speedy recovery,” the notice stated. “We understand the participants at these meetings are notifying each other of this exposure.”
The Sun Club is posting online meetings as they develop and a new schedule for Zoom teleconferencing at thesunclub.org.
Why don't you all post all the meetings that are being done on Zoom?
