Memorial Day Weekend starts ITD’s “100 Deadliest Days" on the road.

 Express file photo by Willy Cook

This holiday weekend marks the beginning of a dangerous time for Idaho drivers: the 100 Deadliest Days.

The 100 Deadliest Days are those between Memorial Day and Labor Day when Idaho sees a spike in fatal and serious injury crashes. The Idaho Office of Highway Safety wants to caution drivers to be extra vigilant and careful as they head out for summer travel and recreation.

“We want everyone to have an amazing summer making great memories with their family and friends,” said OHS Program Manager Josephine Middleton. “So, we are asking everyone to put down the distractions, drive the speed limit, wear a seatbelt and plan a sober ride home if you are drinking, so we can all make it home safely.”

