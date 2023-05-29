This holiday weekend marks the beginning of a dangerous time for Idaho drivers: the 100 Deadliest Days.
The 100 Deadliest Days are those between Memorial Day and Labor Day when Idaho sees a spike in fatal and serious injury crashes. The Idaho Office of Highway Safety wants to caution drivers to be extra vigilant and careful as they head out for summer travel and recreation.
“We want everyone to have an amazing summer making great memories with their family and friends,” said OHS Program Manager Josephine Middleton. “So, we are asking everyone to put down the distractions, drive the speed limit, wear a seatbelt and plan a sober ride home if you are drinking, so we can all make it home safely.”
A variety of factors converge to make this a dangerous time on Idaho roads. During the summer, more people are out of school or work, taking vacations, recreating, and celebrating. These social factors lead to higher instances of distracted driving, aggressive driving, and impaired driving, making the roads more dangerous for everyone—even safe drivers who are doing everything right. Even with more and more vehicles on the road with safety technology and equipment, the data shows that fatal and serious injury crashes increase during this time of year.
There have been 85 crashes with one fatality this year in Blaine County, according to Idaho Transportation Department data.
In 2022, there were a total of 317 crashes, with 73 attributed to animals in the roadway. Other causes and number of crashes included: speeding, 53; following too closely, 38; inattention, 30; failing to yield, 27; alcohol impairments, 20; districtions, 18; failing to maintain the line, 18; overcorrecting, 17; driving left of center, 16; improper backing, 15; and vision obstruction, 10. The rest were attributed to a range of other reasons, like emotional driving or a foot slipping off the pedal.
During the 100 Deadliest Days last year, there were 72 fatal crashes, killing 80 people died. So far in 2023, 75 people have died in traffic crashes on Idaho roads, and Idaho drivers are on track to meet the fatality numbers for 2021, which was the state's worst year since 2005. The year-to-date total from the same time last year was 52 fatalities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In