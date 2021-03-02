The state health-insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho, reopened Monday for Idahoans still seeking insurance for 2021.
Until March 31, uninsured Idahoans can enroll in comprehensive health-insurance coverage through a special enrollment period. Those who enroll in March will have coverage beginning April 1.
Through Your Health Idaho, Idahoans can receive financial assistance to lower monthly insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs, the organization stated. More than 80% of currently enrolled Idahoans qualify for financial assistance, the organization stated, and in 2020, one in three paid $0 per month for coverage.
A list of insurance agents, brokers and enrollment counselors can be found on the Your Health Idaho website at YourHealthIdaho.org/find-help.
Every plan available through Your Health Idaho is required to cover a range of benefits, including routine doctor visits and preventive screenings, the organization stated.
After the March 31 deadline, Idahoans will only be able to enroll in coverage if they experience a “qualifying life event” such as losing existing coverage, getting married or having a baby.
To enroll, go to YourHealthIdaho.org or call 1-855-944-3246.
