Since the city of Ketchum announced on April 8 that an antibody study and testing would begin in Blaine County, few details have been released to the public.
The study will reportedly survey a random sample of 400 Blaine County residents to determine the prevalence of antibodies to novel coronavirus in symptomatic and asymptomatic people. Its goal is to determine how many asymptomatic cases there are in the community by comparing the sample group to the number of those already tested for the disease.
Assistant City Administrator Lisa Enourato said Monday that she had no new information regarding the testing though more may be available by the end of the week.
The Mountain Express reached out to the partners mentioned in the April 8 press release for the study and test: the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in New York state and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, to get more information on the type of testing that will be done and what the study hopes to analyze.
Colleen McLaughlin is chairwoman of the Department of Population Health Sciences at Albany College. She’s an associate professor with a Ph.D. in epidemiology and 26 years of experience at the New York State Health Department, specializing in surveillance of diseases. She’s also the Ketchum Fire chief’s sister. While the family relation made McLaughlin a convenient choice for Blaine County to partner with, her experience and specialty in surveillance makes this particular study “right up my alley,” she said.
McLaughlin and fellow Associate Professor of Epidemiology Margaret Doll—whose specialties include vaccine-preventable diseases and epidemiological methods—will be the head data analysts in the Blaine County study.
According to McLaughlin, Blaine Coun-
ty wanted to do an epidemiological anti-
body study to help provide clearer answers into when things can return to normal.
The specific protocol is called a seroepidemiologic study—the study of testing blood for antibody levels in a population. It’s commonly deployed in HIV research, McLaughlin said. While Albany College will not process the samples themselves, it will analyze the data the samples produce. Those data points include age, race, occupation and range of symptoms across everyone in the study group. That information will provide a clearer picture into who was most impacted by the virus, how widespread the virus is and how different racial groups might react differently to the infection.
The sample group, which Ketchum announced to be 400 participants, will draw from each ZIP code in the county proportionate to population, McLaughlin said. That number represents the minimum group size capable of showing the differences Albany is after, she said. According to McLaughlin, it’s up to Blaine County officials to decide if the study and testing will be expanded beyond the initial run.
The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center will analyze the samples themselves. As of Monday, a communications manager for the Center said that more information on the specifics of the study is not yet available. She hoped more would be released later this week.
McLaughlin expects that the procedure will involve collecting a vile of blood from each participant, which will be tested at the Hutchinson labs.
Currently, the date that testing will begin depends on when the cancer center receives approval from an institutional review board—a process of approval used for every human testing study for the protection of human subjects that is overseen by the by U.S. Federal Drug Administration, according to McLaughlin.
Blaine County EMS Director Terry O’Connor, a partner in the study and testing, was also contacted by the Mountain Express, but did not respond to a request for comment by Tuesday afternoon.
Let me get this straight; since April 8 the City of Ketchum has anticipated an antibody test to determine how many Blaine County residents had CV-19. The SISTER of the Ketchum Fire Chief, in Albany N.Y., was selected to oversee the study because the family relation was convenient and she said the study was "right up her alley?" And you haven't heard anything YET? Forget about any comprehensive information from this crazy situation; we will never know the truth! What a nepotistic idiotic BLAINE COUNTY DEMOCRAT LOSER LIBERAL JOKE!
