A rural health clinic in Stanley is participating in a groundbreaking nationwide program designed to improve how health-care providers assess patients’ cognitive health and look for progressive brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease.
Amy Klingler, a physician associate who runs the Salmon River Clinic, was selected earlier this year to participate in a program to test a new cognitive assessment “toolkit” that provides training resources and standard practices for providers in primary care settings. The study is being conducted by the Cleveland Clinic medical center, the American Academy of Physician Associates and the nonprofit PA Foundation, through grants from the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative, a global organization working to end Alzheimer’s disease.
Klingler has served as editor of the PA Foundation’s journal for 17 years. The organization—which works on behalf of physician associates and their patients—contacted her and informed her that she could apply to participate in the study.
The Stanley clinic is one of only five rural clinics nationwide to be selected by the American Academy of Physician Associates for the study. Other locations include Alabama, Maryland, Oregon and Tennessee. In addition, the Cleveland Clinic is participating in the study at several urban locations in the Cleveland area.
The organizations are collaborating to further develop the cognitive assessment toolkit to increase rates of cognitive screenings of older adults and potentially diagnose cognitive impairments at earlier stages, when they can be better slowed. The toolkit being used by Klingler and other providers in the country calls for them to administer screenings using specific cognitive tools and protocols. It also provides training and educational resources to interpret results and facilitate conversations with patients about brain health.
Ultimately, participants will report outcomes and the toolkit will be disseminated to a broader range of health systems worldwide to “detect, diagnose, treat and care for people with or at risk for Alzheimer’s,” the American Academy of Physician Associates stated in a news release.
“Providing a standardized approach to cognitive screenings for older adults is crucial,” said Nathan Hart, the project leader and director of physician associates and nurse practitioners for Cleveland Clinic Community Care. “Equipping our nurse practitioners and physician assistants with the skills and resources needed to perform these assessments will allow us to increase early detection of mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease.”
Alzheimer’s disease—the most common type of dementia—is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States. There is no cure for Alzheimer’s, though treatments for people in mid-life with early Alzheimer’s disease are considered critical in limiting the impacts of late-life Alzheimer’s.
It is estimated that 150 million families and half a billion people could be affected by Alzheimer’s disease by 2050. In Idaho, more than 27,000 people age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s, and the number is expected to increase to 33,000 by 2025, the American Academy of Physician Associates reported.
Stanley study to span three months
Klingler—who started working at the Salmon River Clinic in 2006—started preparing for the program in May by reviewing patients’ charts and familiarizing herself with the toolkit. Her 12-week period of data collection started on June 1, with a focus on patients 65 and older, as well as younger patients for whom cognitive impairment is a concern.
In looking at patients’ charts from previous visits, Klingler discovered that she did not do as many cognitive screenings as she had thought.
“That was an interesting learning point for me,” she said.
Now, Klingler is in the process of screening selected patients for mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease. One tool she is using is the “Mini-Cog,” a short, standardized cognitive screening designed to test specific parts of the brain. First, patients are given a list of three words and asked to repeat them. Next, they are asked to draw the numbers of a clock face in a circle and to draw the hands to represent a specific time of day.
“There are a lot of steps required for that,” Klingler said. “A lot of pieces of the brain have to be activated correctly.”
Finally, patients are asked to again repeat the three words provided to them and are given a score.
In another test Klingler sometimes uses, she asks patients a set of questions about whether they have noticed changes in their judgment, their interest in activities, their tendencies to repeat things, and their tendencies to forget things or how to do basic tasks.
Klingler is documenting results and will put them into an online database. She also plans to monitor her patients over time and will refer them for specialized care, if necessary, she said.
In conducting the study in Stanley, Klingler is providing a snapshot of how the toolkit can be applied in small, rural communities. In Stanley—which the U.S. Census Bureau determined had a population of 122 in 2021—and the surrounding area she serves, there are only about 30 people who fit the criteria for the study, she said.
And, Klingler noted, the 65-plus population in the area is generally “robust and healthy.” Nonetheless, she said, recognizing brain impairment earlier in life provides better opportunities to slow progression.
“The idea is to catch it early and treat it early,” Klingler said.
The program not only helps assess the effectiveness of the toolkit, Klingler said, it provides her with new opportunities to talk to her patients about their health and lifestyle, and to possibly make positive recommendations. To promote brain health, she recommends people eat a diet of whole foods with abundant fruits and vegetables, drink ample amounts of water, get adequate sleep and exercise regularly.
Overall, participating in the program has had a positive impact on her clinic and the community it serves, Klingler said:
“I think it has really great potential.” ￼
