Amy Klingler, Stanley clinician

Amy Klingler, a physician associate, is leading the Alzheimer’s study at the Salmon River Clinic in Stanley.

 Photo courtesy of Salmon River Clinic

A rural health clinic in Stanley is participating in a groundbreaking nationwide program designed to improve how health-care providers assess patients’ cognitive health and look for progressive brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Amy Klingler, a physician associate who runs the Salmon River Clinic, was selected earlier this year to participate in a program to test a new cognitive assessment “toolkit” that provides training resources and standard practices for providers in primary care settings. The study is being conducted by the Cleveland Clinic medical center, the American Academy of Physician Associates and the nonprofit PA Foundation, through grants from the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative, a global organization working to end Alzheimer’s disease.

Klingler has served as editor of the PA Foundation’s journal for 17 years. The organization—which works on behalf of physician associates and their patients—contacted her and informed her that she could apply to participate in the study.

