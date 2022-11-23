St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center

St. Luke’s Wood River has one of only a small number of rural emergency departments in the country that has physicians board-certified in emergency medicine on a 24/7 basis.

For a valley that focuses much of its attention to snow sports, serious injuries are always a possibility. With all the potential risks associated with winter sports, its critical to have a top-tier hospital nearby.

On Nov. 8, St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center received a Level IV Trauma Center designation by the Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency Center, a designation that signifies the hospital’s ability to provide advanced trauma life support and the efficient transfer of patients to higher-level trauma centers when specialized care is needed.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, a trauma center’s designation is a process outlined and developed at a state or local level. The state or local municipality identifies unique criteria in which to categorize trauma centers.

