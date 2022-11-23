For a valley that focuses much of its attention to snow sports, serious injuries are always a possibility. With all the potential risks associated with winter sports, its critical to have a top-tier hospital nearby.
On Nov. 8, St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center received a Level IV Trauma Center designation by the Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency Center, a designation that signifies the hospital’s ability to provide advanced trauma life support and the efficient transfer of patients to higher-level trauma centers when specialized care is needed.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, a trauma center’s designation is a process outlined and developed at a state or local level. The state or local municipality identifies unique criteria in which to categorize trauma centers.
According to St. Luke’s Wood River, its Emergency Department receives approximately 7,800 patients every year, with about 400 of those being trauma-related, 21% of which require transfer.
The time-sensitive emergency system was approved and funded by the Idaho Legislature in 2014 to address three of the top five causes of death in Idaho—trauma, stroke, and heart attack—with criteria and standards of care in each category and to organize a region and statewide trauma system. Studies show that organized systems of care in such cases improve patient outcomes, reduce the frequency of preventable death, and improve patients’ quality of life.
“St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center has demonstrated their commitment to providing excellent trauma care for their community; this has been highlighted by their designation as an Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency System – Level IV Trauma Center,” TSE Program Manager Melissa Ball said. “The enormous amount of support and dedication from the staff, administrators and EMS providers was evident during the onsite survey, and truly enhances the quality of care provided to trauma patients in the Wood River Valley.”
St. Luke’s Wood River is one of a handful of rural emergency departments in the country that has physicians board-certified in emergency medicine on a 24/7 basis. According to the emergency system, this designation ensures consistent evidence-based care that coordinates pre-hospital response, transport and hospital emergency care. Additional components of the program are injury prevention and community education on trauma.
Brittany McFarland, trauma program manager, and Dr. Malie Kopplin, emergency department physician and trauma medical director, led the effort to provide St. Luke’s with the designation.
“This designation reflects the ongoing commitment and collaboration of our staff, physicians and EMS partners to provide the best possible care to our community,” McFarland said. “We are thrilled with the compliments of the surveyors as well as appreciative of their insight on how we can continue to improve our processes to better assure those suffering from trauma receive timely and effective treatment.” ￼
I think the IME might want to take a closer look at what the trauma levels mean. Level IV means that they stabilize and transfer trauma patients. It means they don't have an OR to deal with trauma, and that a doctor doesn't have to show up to a trauma for 30 minutes.
Level IV isn't really much of an achievement. It really just means that they will accept a trauma, stabilize the patient, and transfer them to a hospital that can actually treat them.
Its' right here: https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/providers/idaho-time-sensitive-emergency/idaho-tse-facility-designations
For the size of the hospital and population it serves, I would argue that it’s quite an accomplishment. Don’t minimize what it takes to “accept a trauma, stabilize the patient, and transfer them”. Did you read the list of systems and processes necessary to be awarded this designation?
https://publicdocuments.dhw.idaho.gov/WebLink/DocView.aspx?id=16516&dbid=0&repo=PUBLIC-DOCUMENTS&cr=1
Good point @shakey. Another success story there has been hiring. Last year at this time that had 70 open positions. Now it’s half that. It would be great to understand how they achieved that.
