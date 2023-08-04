St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center has hired a new doctor to join its internal medicine team.
Dr. Tyler Reinking will join Dr. Dan Fairman and nurse practitioner Sasha Chavez at the Ketchum facility, seeing patients starting in September.
“We are truly excited to have Dr. Reinking join our practice. He has extensive training in adult internal medicine and his recent additional chief resident year shows his dedication to both learning and teaching,” Fairman said. “Dr. Reinking’s personality is even more impressive. His warmth and character are immediately evident; I’m thrilled to be able to have him participate in the care of our patients.”
Reinking grew up in Silverthorne, Colorado. He said that the Wood River Valley reminds him of home.
“Ever since leaving my childhood home near Silverthorne, I have been telling myself that I want to return to a small mountain community,” he said. “I love being outdoors recreating, and there is a special community in these little mountain towns, where locals greet each other in the grocery store and have such a strong fabric while they watch the tourists come and go.”
Reinking comes from a STEM background, with both parents working as science teachers. He started studying medicine in college, focusing on exercise physiology. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in exercise science, as well as a master of science degree in exercise, physiology and nutrition at Montana State University. He received his medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine. His specialties include metabolism, metabolic syndrome, diabetes and obesity.
“I enjoy general internal medicine because I get to work with the whole body and a huge range of diagnoses and treatments,” Reinking said.
He said that he takes a patient-centric approach to treatment.
“I think the trust and cooperation between patients and their provider is so critical. I know that the most effective interventions in medicine are the ones that the patients are invested in, so I really want to partner with my patients to make a plan that we both feel good about,” he said. “I also want to make sure that I am following data-driven guidelines and practicing medicine similar to what you would expect at a big academic center.” ￼
