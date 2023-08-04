Tyler and Skye Pauly

Tyler Reinking and Skye Pauly take in the view from a high mountain top.

St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center has hired a new doctor to join its internal medicine team.

Dr. Tyler Reinking will join Dr. Dan Fairman and nurse practitioner Sasha Chavez at the Ketchum facility, seeing patients starting in September.

“We are truly excited to have Dr. Reinking join our practice. He has extensive training in adult internal medicine and his recent additional chief resident year shows his dedication to both learning and teaching,” Fairman said. “Dr. Reinking’s personality is even more impressive. His warmth and character are immediately evident; I’m thrilled to be able to have him participate in the care of our patients.”

