St. Luke’s Wood River will offer same-day appointments in both Hailey and Ketchum over the holidays, in addition to advance scheduling of primary-care appointments.
Hours for the next two weeks are:
- Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23 and Dec. 27-30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Hailey and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Ketchum.
- Friday, Dec. 24, from 8 a.m. to noon in Hailey and 9 a.m. to noon in Ketchum.
- Friday, Dec. 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hailey and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Ketchum.
- The clinics will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
The Ketchum-area clinic is located in Suite 109 of the Physician Office Annex at 100 Hospital Drive, south of town. Call 208-727-8811 to schedule an appointment.
St. Luke’s Wood River Family Medicine, 1450 Aviation Drive in Hailey, can be reached at 208-788-3434 for same-day appointments, as well as for scheduling future appointments with a primary-care provider.
Appointments can also be scheduled in the myChart online portal.
In addition, St. Luke's will provide a walk-in clinic at the Ketchum location on Sunday, Dec. 26, and Sunday, Jan. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
