St. Luke’s Wood River nurse Joyce Fogg retired earlier this month after 35 years of nursing in the Wood River Valley.
Fogg began her tenure as a registered nurse in 1987 at the Moritz Medical Center in Sun Valley, which has since been torn down. In recent years, she has worked at the Emergency Department of the St. Luke’s Wood River hospital.
“Joyce Fogg was one of the most caring and compassionate nurses with whom I have ever had the pleasure to work,” said Associate Chief Nursing Officer Angela Brady. “If we had a patient who needed extra care, Joyce was the nurse who was chosen to care for the patient.”
Dr. Deb Robertson, emergency medicine physician at St. Luke’s Wood River, also praised Fogg.
“Being a health-care provider for over 35 years requires perseverance and dedication; the job is constantly changing,” she said. “I also think about all the doctors and their quirks that she’s teamed up with over the years, taking all the personalities and changes in stride.”
Fogg told stories of her days at the Moritz hospital, Robertson recalled, describing how “the walls would shake when a helicopter landed to pick up a critical patient and the whole hospital could hear the screams of a woman in labor.”
“No matter what else may be happening, she always prioritized the needs of the patient, providing exceptional care,” Robertson said. “She is missed!” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In