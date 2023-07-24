Karen Stevens and Almita Nunnelee

Assistant Nurse Manager Karen Stevens, left, accepts an award for nursing excellence from Almita Nunnelee, chief operating officer/chief nursing officer for St. Luke’s Wood River.

 Photo courtesy of St. Luke’s Health System

Praised for her dedication and drive to learn, Karen Stevens, assistant nurse manager at St. Luke’s Wood River, was recently honored with an award for “Nursing Excellence and Structural Empowerment” by the St. Luke’s Health System.

“Karen is a wonderful teacher, mentor, and preceptor who leads with empathy,” said Associate Chief Nursing Officer Angela Brady in a news release. “The staff and providers feel safe with Karen and trust her knowledge and leadership.”

Stevens oversees the Medical/Surgical Department, Mother/Baby Department and Emergency Department, where “she ensures that the nursing teams are following best practices and implements new initiative across all three departments,” the release states.

