Praised for her dedication and drive to learn, Karen Stevens, assistant nurse manager at St. Luke’s Wood River, was recently honored with an award for “Nursing Excellence and Structural Empowerment” by the St. Luke’s Health System.
“Karen is a wonderful teacher, mentor, and preceptor who leads with empathy,” said Associate Chief Nursing Officer Angela Brady in a news release. “The staff and providers feel safe with Karen and trust her knowledge and leadership.”
Stevens oversees the Medical/Surgical Department, Mother/Baby Department and Emergency Department, where “she ensures that the nursing teams are following best practices and implements new initiative across all three departments,” the release states.
“It’s quite an honor,” Stevens said in the news release, after learning about the award. “I am humbled and inspired to continue. I am passionate about mentoring and building up future nurses—I feel it is one of the most important responsibilities I have.”
With 35 years of experience in emergency medicine, Stevens was also selected to represent Idaho with four other delegates at the 2023 Emergency Nursing Association General Assembly in San Diego, California. The delegates vote on policy guidelines.
“As a doctorate prepared clinician, Karen is the go-to for ensuring our solutions are evidenced based,” Brady said. “When faced with a clinical concern, she looks for the data first and researches the best solution. Karen uses her influence to encourage staff to engage in evidenced-based projects that support their professional development and drives excellence in patient care.”
Stevens is also an adjunct professor for Idaho State University and Western Governors University, where she teaches graduate and doctoral-level courses.
In addition, she is a devoted mother and grandmother, St. Luke’s stated.
“We are all fortunate to have her talent and passion in our valley, St. Luke’s, and, in our lives,” Brady said in the release. ￼
