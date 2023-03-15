St. Luke's Wood River (general caption)

St. Luke’s operates multiple facilities in the Wood River Valley, including St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum.

St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center has been recognized as one of the nation’s top rural hospitals.

The hospital south of Ketchum was listed as a 2023 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by the Chartis Center for Rural Health, part of the Chartis health-care consulting organization.

“Critical Access Hospital” is a designation created by the federal government that is given to certain small, rural hospitals that provide 24-hour emergency care services.

