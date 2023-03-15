St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center has been recognized as one of the nation’s top rural hospitals.
The hospital south of Ketchum was listed as a 2023 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by the Chartis Center for Rural Health, part of the Chartis health-care consulting organization.
“Critical Access Hospital” is a designation created by the federal government that is given to certain small, rural hospitals that provide 24-hour emergency care services.
St. Luke’s Wood River COO Almita Nunnelee said she is proud of her staff’s hard work in earning the recognition.
“Their steadfast commitment to safety and compassionate care makes a tremendous difference in patient experience and outcomes,” she said.
Michael Topchik, national leader of the Chartis Center for Rural Health, said this year’s list included facilities from all parts of the country.
“Across the nation, top 100 rural providers continue to serve as a source of inspiration for hospital leadership teams and staff working diligently every day to improve the delivery of care within their local communities,” he said.
St. Luke’s Wood River was one of only two hospitals in Idaho recognized on the list.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In