A newly published report by health-care magazine Becker’s Hospital Review has ranked St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum among the state’s top three hospitals for patient experience.
The report—published Wednesday—is based on data from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey, a national and publicly-reported survey administered by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
According to that data, St. Luke’s Wood River received four-to-five-star ratings in several categories: doctor and nurse communication, discharge instructions, care transition, the overall cleanliness and quietness of the hospital environment, communication about medicines, call button assistance, patients’ treatment and patients’ likelihood of recommending the hospital to others.
The surveys were administered to a random sample of patients “between 48 hours and six weeks after discharge” between July 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.
The other “top 3” hospitals for patient care in Idaho were Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls and Treasure Valley Hospital in Boise. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Like saying we have the best McDonalds
I wonder how they stack on wrongful deaths, unnecessary treatments and malpractice? Those kind of things never come out. Remember SLH is a private business and doesn't have to respond to those type of questions. But those nurses are sweetheart.
Yes. St. Luke's Health System and related subsidiary corporations are organized as not-for-profit corporations which also meet the tax exemption requirements of section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In