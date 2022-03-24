St. Luke’s Wood River recognized for patient care

The medical-surgical nursing team at St. Luke’s Wood River, above, and the Emergency Department team have been recognized for providing top-level care to patients.

 Photo courtesy of St. Luke’s Wood River

A newly published report by health-care magazine Becker’s Hospital Review has ranked St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum among the state’s top three hospitals for patient experience.

The report—published Wednesday—is based on data from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey, a national and publicly-reported survey administered by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

According to that data, St. Luke’s Wood River received four-to-five-star ratings in several categories: doctor and nurse communication, discharge instructions, care transition, the overall cleanliness and quietness of the hospital environment, communication about medicines, call button assistance, patients’ treatment and patients’ likelihood of recommending the hospital to others.

The surveys were administered to a random sample of patients “between 48 hours and six weeks after discharge” between July 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.

The other “top 3” hospitals for patient care in Idaho were Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls and Treasure Valley Hospital in Boise. ￼

Tags

Load comments