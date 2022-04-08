St. Luke’s Wood River announced this week the addition of two new members to its community board, a group of volunteers who advise the health-care organization.
Jim Foudy, superintendent of the Blaine County School District, and Jeanne Liston, longtime executive director of the food-assistance nonprofit organization The Hunger Coalition, have joined the board.
Foudy has 25 years of experience in public education. Before joining the Blaine County School District, he served as superintendent of the McCall-Donnelly School District from 2015-2021. He previously served in the Army as a chaplain assistant.
“Mr. Foudy is a strong proponent of family and community engagement, with an emphasis on consensus building and strategic initiatives,” St. Luke’s stated in a news release.
Liston has worked in the social-profit sector in Blaine County for the last 22 years. She will step down from her leadership role at The Hunger Coalition later this year. Her community service aligns with St. Luke’s mission of helping people, St. Luke’s stated.
“The Hunger Coalition envisions a community where everyone has access to good food, regardless of economic circumstances, as well as the support and resources needed to thrive, where human connections grow, and all are empowered to speak up and be heard,” St. Luke’s stated.
Foudy and Liston are joining St. Luke’s Wood River Community Board Chair Jeff Smith, Vice Chair Eric Thomas and fellow volunteer board members Erin Clark, Ben Holmes, George Kirk, Dr. David A. McClusky III, Cynthia Murphy, Almita Nunnelee, Susan Parslow, Garry Pearson, Keith Perry, Roger Sanger and Mary Williams.
St. Luke’s has also made changes in the realm of community engagement and community health by adding two new roles.
Erin Pfaeffle, the Wood River director of community engagement and leader of the Wood River Center for Community Health, has been promoted to a senior director position focused on initiative development. While remaining in the Wood River Valley, she will assist in hiring and training her replacement, St. Luke’s stated.
“It is a bittersweet change for Erin, as she has served as the Wood River leader of community health and engagement for 22 years and is deeply invested in her community,” said Theresa McLeod, St. Luke’s administrator of community health. “Conversely, this new position allows for her to bring the great work happening at a local level to a system level and to share the learnings at the system with us here locally.”
In addition, Angie Gribble, a St. Luke’s community health leader, has been promoted to a senior director position focused on community health operational oversight.
Community health services include providing information and referrals; promoting health and wellness; arranging mental-health and emergency services; referrals to support groups; and parenting and family education. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In