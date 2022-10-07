St. Luke’s Clinic in Hailey will conduct influenza vaccination clinics on Saturdays in October.

The clinics will offer shots by appointment from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can schedule appointments through the St. Luke’s MyChart online portal. Walk-ins cannot get shots during the Saturday clinics.

While the Saturday clinics will only administer flu shots, people can get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster at the same time from St. Luke’s on other days.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

