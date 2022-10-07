St. Luke’s Clinic in Hailey will conduct influenza vaccination clinics on Saturdays in October.
The clinics will offer shots by appointment from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can schedule appointments through the St. Luke’s MyChart online portal. Walk-ins cannot get shots during the Saturday clinics.
While the Saturday clinics will only administer flu shots, people can get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster at the same time from St. Luke’s on other days.
Other health-care providers and pharmacies are also offering shots of vaccines for the 2022-23 influenza season.
There are several manufacturers of flu vaccines. All approved flu vaccines for the 2022-23 season are “quadrivalent,” designed to protect people against four different flu viruses, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC does not preferentially recommend any approved flu vaccine over another for people younger than 65. The CDC does give recommendations for people 65 and older. For more information, go to cdc.gov.
The CDC states that flu vaccination can prevent people from getting sick with the flu, can reduce the severity of illness in people who do get sick and can reduce the risk of hospitalization from flu illness.
St. Luke’s is also scheduling appointments for people eligible to receive a new “bivalent” COVID-19 booster shot that provides protection against the original strain of the virus and the omicron variant—also through MyChart.
Doses of the updated COVID-19 boosters are also available in South Central Public Health District clinics and a variety of pharmacies and health centers.
The updated boosters have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the CDC. The new boosters are the first omicron-specific vaccines to be made available in the United States. They target the original strain of COVID-19, as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants. The highly contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19, according to the CDC.
The new boosters are recommended for people 12 and older who have received their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and have not received a COVID-19 vaccine dose in the last two months. People 12 and older are eligible to receive the updated Pfizer COVID-19 booster, and people 18 and older are eligible to receive the updated Moderna COVID-19 booster.
Children ages 5-11 are eligible for the original COVID-19 booster, which provides protection against the original strain of COVID-19.
To schedule an appointment with St. Luke’s, use the MyChart online portal or call St. Luke’s Connect at 208-381-9500. Appointments at South Central Public Health District clinics can be made by calling 208-727-5966. People can also contact their primary health-care provider, pharmacy or clinic for more information on availability of vaccines. ￼
