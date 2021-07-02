St. Luke’s Wood River will observe the following schedule at its family medicine clinics over the Fourth of July weekend:
• Friday, July 2—St. Luke’s Wood River Family Medicine Clinic on Aviation Drive in Hailey and Family Practice Associates, at 21 E. Maple St. in Hailey, will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Saturday, July 3—Walk-in clinic at Ketchum campus will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (same as normal).
• Sunday, July 4—All clinics closed.
• Monday July 5—St. Luke’s Wood River clinics in Hailey, Ketchum and Family Practice Associates will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In