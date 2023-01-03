With the calendar page turning to 2023, St. Luke’s Wood River has a new chief of staff and new leadership on its governing board.

Dr. Julie Lyons, one of four St. Luke’s physicians recently honored with Idaho Rural Health Hero awards from the Idaho Rural Health Association, will be the organization’s staff leader in 2023.

“Lyons is a strong advocate for the well-being of Blaine County,” St. Luke’s stated in a news release.

