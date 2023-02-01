St. Luke’s Wood River has earned a notable award for its achievement in eliminating hazardous smoke from its surgical procedures.

The “Go Clear” Award is presented by the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses to recognize health-care facilities that have committed to providing increased surgical patient and health-care worker safety by implementing practices that eliminate smoke caused by the use of lasers and electrosurgery devices during surgery.

“St. Luke’s Wood River earned its award by undergoing comprehensive surgical-smoke education and testing and for providing the medical devices and resources necessary to evacuate surgical smoke during all smoke-generating procedures,” St. Luke’s stated.

