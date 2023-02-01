St. Luke’s Wood River has earned a notable award for its achievement in eliminating hazardous smoke from its surgical procedures.
The “Go Clear” Award is presented by the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses to recognize health-care facilities that have committed to providing increased surgical patient and health-care worker safety by implementing practices that eliminate smoke caused by the use of lasers and electrosurgery devices during surgery.
“St. Luke’s Wood River earned its award by undergoing comprehensive surgical-smoke education and testing and for providing the medical devices and resources necessary to evacuate surgical smoke during all smoke-generating procedures,” St. Luke’s stated.
Surgical smoke is the byproduct of energy-generating devices that are used in 90% of all surgeries. Its contents include toxic chemicals such as benzene, formaldehyde, hydrogen cyanide and carbon monoxide, as well as viruses, bacteria, and blood and cancer cells. Inhalation and absorption of surgical smoke pose serious health risks to patients and surgical staff, St. Luke’s stated.
Studies have compared the inhalation of smoke from vaporized human tissue to the smoke created by cigarettes.
“The average daily impact of surgical smoke to the surgical team is equivalent to inhaling 27-30 unfiltered cigarettes,” St. Luke’s stated. “Today, it is estimated only 50% of health-care workers across the U.S. understand the hazards of smoke exposure.”
Etta Wood, St. Luke’s Wood River’s manager of nursing and patient care surgical services, praised the work of the hospital’s staff.
“Patient safety along with staff/provider safety is the foundation for our daily work,” she said. “I am grateful to have a team that is vested in caring for each other as much as we are for our patients.” ￼
