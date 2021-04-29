The Boise-based St. Luke’s Health System has been included on a prestigious list of the nation’s top 15 health systems for the eighth year in a row.
The not-for-profit organization was ranked second among all of the nation’s medium-sized health systems by Fortune/IBM Watson Health, which divided the top 15 into three size categories. The Mayo Clinic—in Rochester, Minn.—was ranked No. 1 among large health systems. The Boise-based Saint Alphonsus Health System was ranked second among small health systems across the nation.
St. Luke’s serves much of Idaho and parts of eastern Oregon. It operates eight hospitals and more than 200 clinics.
“Receiving that initial recognition was a heavy lift. Sustaining it for these many years has been even more challenging,” said Dr. Bart Hill, St. Luke’s vice president and chief quality officer. “Consistent performance for eight straight years is a testament to our people, our leadership and, most importantly, our culture of compassion and doing our best.”
IBM Watson Health—in partnership with the Fortune business publication—uses public data to conduct an in-depth annual analysis of the nation’s health systems’ performance. For the 2021 15 Top Health Systems report, it used data from Medicare, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and other sources to evaluate the systems’ clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, financial health and patient satisfaction. Researchers analyzed 324 U.S. health systems and 2,522 hospitals within those systems.
Specific metrics included how well patients recovered, whether they were satisfied with their care, how long they were in the hospital, what their treatment cost, any complications that may have occurred and the number of lives ultimately saved.
The top-performing health systems had fewer patient complications and deaths, provided faster emergency care, safely sent patients home to recover sooner, had fewer patients returning to the hospital to be readmitted, and scored higher in patients’ ratings of their hospital experiences.
Hill said the recognition is especially meaningful, considering all that hospitals, health systems and caregivers around the globe did over the last year to care for others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every single member of our frontline staff is a true hero for what they’ve done this year in the face of increased personal risk,” he said. “They are a safety net for our community and being named a national leader validates the high standards they set out to achieve every day for our patients.”
IBM Watson Health’s annual ranking is considered one of the most respected reports in the health-care industry, St. Luke’s stated. The organization conducts its work completely independently, health systems do not apply for consideration, and winners do not pay to market their recognition.
“There is great pride in knowing that the sacred work that we as health-care workers do every day is making a difference in the lives of our neighbors and being recognized by others, particularly over this past year,” Hill said.
