In response to an ongoing shortage of rental units, the St. Luke’s Health System has developed an online portal for people to submit information on rental properties and for current and prospective St. Luke’s employees to access the listings.
St. Luke’s Wood River administrators hope the initiative can help the organization retain and recruit employees. The limited availability of housing to rent or own in Blaine County “significantly impacts” St. Luke’s Wood River staffing, both clinical and non-clinical, the organization stated in a news release.
“Last summer, we asked for the public’s help to address the immediate critical housing need,” said Almita Nunnelee, chief operating officer of St. Luke’s Wood River. “We asked rental owners to consider renting on a short- or long-term basis to employees of local businesses and organizations versus short-term to visitors. Many homeowners have thoughtfully and generously reached out to St. Luke’s to make us aware of available properties, which we then pass along to our employees.”
Via the portal on the St. Luke’s Health System’s website, www.stlukesonline.org/housing, homeowners can submit information on a rental property to be securely shared with St. Luke’s employees, potential employees and contractors in need of housing. The form allows for both short-term and long-term rental options. If a lease is entered into for the property, it can easily be removed via a separate link on the website, St. Luke’s stated.
St. Luke’s is not the listing agent and will not enter into any agreements or contracts for the rental property, St. Luke’s stated. The employees work directly with the property owner or their property manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
While there is nothing wrong with a matching system, given the dearth of workforce housing in the WRV, it is only a partial solution,. St Lukes, and other WRV employers, are going to need to invest in dedicated housing for their workers (like they did at the Meadows). Hopefully the hospital is locking up some of the supply Mr. Dondero is going to build next door. But why doesn't St L buy that decrepit trailer park across 75 from it? It's a disgrace to human dignity, and the hospital should be able to raise the money to convert it from crappy low density workforce housing to better-quality high density workforce housing,.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In