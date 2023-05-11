In an effort to address an identified health priority in Blaine County, the St. Luke’s Wood River Center for Community Health has pursued a plan to hold a series of “community conversations” about the film “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness,” presented by Ken Burns.

For the next installment, the Center for Community Health will host a youth panel, “What Caring Adults Need to Know,” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at the Community Campus Theater, 1050 Fox Acres Road, in Hailey.

“The purpose of this panel is to give youth a voice,” said Sarah Seppa, director of community engagement and manager of the Hailey-based Center for Community Health. “We want to empower them to speak up and tell the adults in their lives what they need from us and how we can show up better for them.”

