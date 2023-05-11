In an effort to address an identified health priority in Blaine County, the St. Luke’s Wood River Center for Community Health has pursued a plan to hold a series of “community conversations” about the film “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness,” presented by Ken Burns.
For the next installment, the Center for Community Health will host a youth panel, “What Caring Adults Need to Know,” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at the Community Campus Theater, 1050 Fox Acres Road, in Hailey.
“The purpose of this panel is to give youth a voice,” said Sarah Seppa, director of community engagement and manager of the Hailey-based Center for Community Health. “We want to empower them to speak up and tell the adults in their lives what they need from us and how we can show up better for them.”
Seppa said she hopes parents will attend with their teen children. Organizers will have resource tables set up outside the theater at 5:30 p.m. and will serve pizza before people hear from a group of teenagers who want to share their experiences.
St. Luke’s hosted a discussion and screening of the Burns film in October.
“Attendees at that event provided feedback that they wanted to hear directly from the youth in our community about what they are experiencing and what they need,” St. Luke’s stated in a news release.
Improving mental health in the communities it serves was one of the top health priorities identified through community health needs assessments conducted last year by the St. Luke’s Health System.
“We are all aware of the many challenges facing our youth today and the limited resources we have available to support them,” St. Luke’s stated. “Along with partners throughout the community, St. Luke’s has been working to address this important need in a variety of ways, including prevention efforts.”
Tyler Norris, who holds a master of divinity degree, will facilitate the discussion about what challenges teens face today and what they need from adults in their lives to maintain good mental health. Spanish interpretation will be available.
Attendance and dinner are free. Advance registration is not required.
Because sensitive topics will be covered, the recommended age for the audience is ages 13 and up.
For more information, contact the Center for Community Health at 208-727-8733. ￼
