St. Luke’s is now offering its popular Brown Bag Talks through a live, virtual format, to give access to the lectures in a safe setting.
The first event on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 1-2 p.m., will cover accessing health care through the St. Luke’s myChart system, telemedicine and video visits. Courtney Christenson, patient access administration manager for St. Luke’s Health System, will educate participants on how and when to use electronics and video to message or visit their provider, check on test results, schedule appointments and more.
Like the in-person Brown Bag lectures, the virtual events are free, but registration is required.
For a full schedule of upcoming Brown Bag lectures and to register, visit stlukesonline.org/brownbag.
Once participants have registered, they will receive more information about participating in the event.
Topics of upcoming talks include dermatologic manifestations of COVID-19, facts about vaping, palliative medicine, signs of depression and suicide, and healing touch.
Call St. Luke’s Center for Community Health at 208-727-8733 for additional information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In