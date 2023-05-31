The St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation’s board of directors and the Harvey Gray family recently awarded the 2023 Carl A. Gray Memorial Award for nursing excellence to Jennifer Rablin, a registered nurse at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center.
Each year, the entire hospital staff nominates a nurse who exemplifies excellence in their nursing practice. The nursing staff then votes on the nominees, with Rablin a “clear choice to receive the excellence award,” St. Luke’s stated in a news release.
Rablin is an assistant nurse manager for the medical/surgical, mother/baby and Emergency Department units for night shifts. She has worked at St. Luke’s Wood River for nearly 15 years, starting as a medical/surgical nurse.
“Jennifer has dedicated her entire career to nursing—she even worked as line chef to help pay her way through nursing school,” St. Luke’s stated.
Rablin’s peers described her as “a thoughtful, compassionate and skilled nurse with a wonderful calm nature,” St. Luke’s stated, noting her “exceptional demeanor in stressful situations” and that she is “a model of a nurse and leader.”
In addition to providing quality patient care, Rablin also has exemplary skills as a manager and develops strong relationships with employees, colleagues said, noting that she has a “gift for teaching.”
The awards presentation took place earlier this month at The Mint in Hailey.
“It is wonderful to honor the work that our nurses do every day,” said Megan Tanous, St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation chief development officer. “Our nurses take on so many roles, never shying away from responsibility, stepping up to help their peers and to advocate for their patients. They exhibit compassion as well as a desire to continually learn and to strive for the highest level of safety and quality in everything they do.”
The Harvey Gray family established the annual award in the foundation to honor Carl A. Gray, an avid Sun Valley Ski Club member.
Awards of distinction were also given in specific areas of the St. Luke’s “core values,” the organization announced. The honorees included: registered nurse Scott Kelly, administrative supervisor for the medical/surgical unit, mother/baby unit and the Emergency Department, who was recognized for integrity; registered nurse Hadly Steel, who works in the Internal Medicine office, for compassion; registered nurse Janet Barton, who works in the mother/baby unit, for accountability; and registered nurse Jennifer Merrick, for respect. ￼
