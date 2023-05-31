2023 St. Luke's honorees

St. Luke’s nurses, from left to right, Janet Barton, Hadly Steel, Scott Kelly, Jennifer Rablin and Jennifer Merrick were honored earlier this month in Hailey.

 Photo courtesy of St. Luke’s Wood River

The St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation’s board of directors and the Harvey Gray family recently awarded the 2023 Carl A. Gray Memorial Award for nursing excellence to Jennifer Rablin, a registered nurse at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center.

Each year, the entire hospital staff nominates a nurse who exemplifies excellence in their nursing practice. The nursing staff then votes on the nominees, with Rablin a “clear choice to receive the excellence award,” St. Luke’s stated in a news release.

Rablin is an assistant nurse manager for the medical/surgical, mother/baby and Emergency Department units for night shifts. She has worked at St. Luke’s Wood River for nearly 15 years, starting as a medical/surgical nurse.

