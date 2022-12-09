The St. Luke’s Health System has moved a permanently stationed ground transport ambulance from the Wood River Medical Center south of Ketchum to a station in Jerome.
The process of relocating the ambulance was completed on Sunday, when it was placed into service in Jerome.
While there are several reasons for the change, it will not affect patient care, St. Luke’s officials said this week, as the Wood River Valley remains part of a vast coverage area served by the emergency and non-emergency transport division known as Air St. Luke’s.
Blaine Patterson, the Boise-based director of EMS for the St. Luke’s Health System who oversees Air St. Luke’s, said the primary factors in the decision to move the Air St. Luke’s ground transport vehicle to Jerome were that the service was underused and the ambulance could be difficult to staff because of the amount of idle time it had.
“We reached a predetermined trigger point. We had to do something different,” Patterson said. “It doesn’t do any good to have an ambulance up there that’s a lawn ornament, because we can’t staff it, and we struggled with that for years.”
The challenge of staffing the transport ambulance stemmed in part from a lack of demand for its services, Patterson said.
“The driving force of that challenge is the volume,” he said. “You can’t justify paying labor for two people 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year for between 80 and 118 calls a year. The math is backwards. It just doesn’t work out.”
The Air St. Luke’s transport ambulance that was stationed outside of the Emergency Department at St. Luke’s Wood River for the last 10 years was not a typical service ambulance that responds to emergencies. That service is provided by other entities, such as the Ketchum Fire Department and Wood River Fire & Rescue.
The Air St. Luke’s ambulance that was at Wood River—called Medic 7—is a full-service transport ambulance that mainly serves to transfer non-critical patients from one facility to another. It is generally staffed by certified paramedics who can provide patients a range of care, including monitoring of vital signs and pain management.
The Wood River ambulance was primarily used to transport patients to larger medical facilities, such as in Twin Falls or Boise.
“[The patients] are not emergent,” Patterson said. “They’re not time-critical, time-sensitive or critical care. We send a helicopter or airplane or critical care team by ground for those. These are patients whose destination is not likely the ICU. It’s most likely a medical floor.”
The Air St. Luke’s ground ambulance was installed at Wood River about a decade ago, when local ambulance providers said they could no longer do non-critical transports, Patterson said. A paramedic to work with the ambulance was installed in the Emergency Department. With a fairly low demand for the services, St. Luke’s also tried other scenarios, including a paid, on-call model, but eventually found itself down to one employee working the service, Patterson said.
“There’s not a big stable of licensed EMS providers—licensed paramedics and EMTs—up there,” Patterson said.
In the last iteration of the service in the Wood River region, Medic 7 had one paramedic being paid to work 12 hours a day. However, the paramedic had no partner and could not operate the ambulance alone, St. Luke’s officials said.
Despite the change, St. Luke’s is holding a position that patients in the Wood River Valley will not experience a reduced level of care. Patients who used Medic 7 were not emergency patients, Patterson noted, and patients who now need transport will have access to one of the seven staffed ambulances St. Luke’s has to serve the Magic Valley, surrounding areas and the Wood River Valley.
“It deepens the bench,” he said.
In addition, Patterson said, the timing of getting a patient into a transport ambulance will likely not be very different. Typically, when a decision is made to transfer a patient, there is a time requirement for arranging logistics, he said, such as medical preparations and finding a bed at the new facility. At times in the past, he said, the transport team also had to consider a time requirement of 30-40 minutes for an on-call paramedic to get to the Wood River site.
Now, if the ambulance is in Jerome, it can make the approximately 70-mile trip to Wood River in about 80 minutes, St. Luke’s estimates. If one of the seven ambulances is sent from Twin Falls, the travel time is about 100 minutes.
Patients in critical condition who need emergency care at another location—such as those suffering from a heart attack, stroke or trauma—can be transported by an Air St. Luke’s helicopter stationed in Twin Falls or by a fixed-wing aircraft, Patterson said. If a critical patient is off-site from the hospital—such as at the scene of an accident—and St. Luke’s cannot reach them, it has an agreement with local EMS providers to meet at a rendezvous point, Patterson said.
It takes an Air St. Luke’s helicopter about 35 minutes to travel from Twin Falls to Wood River, where it can use one of two heli-pads—one on the hospital roof and one in a nearby grassy area. If a helicopter is sent from Boise—where Air St. Luke’s has additional resources—the travel time to Wood River is approximately 45 minutes, Patterson said.
Last month, St. Luke’s conducted 17 emergency transfers from the Wood River Valley, 13 by helicopter and four by fixed-wing airplane, Patterson said.
“That’s a busy month,” he said.
The decision to move Medic 7 was a “methodical” one, Patterson said.
“When your schedule has a whole bunch of holes in it, it’s pretty hard to be consistent and reliable,” he said.
Joy Prudek, public relations manager for St. Luke’s Wood River, said the change will have no bearing on how St. Luke’s treats emergency patients.
“The bottom line is that you’re not delaying care, particularly for time-sensitive or critical care,” she said.
Patterson concurred.
“If it’s an emergency,” he said, “it will be handled as such.” ￼
