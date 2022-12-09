20-04-22 St. Luke's life Flight 6 Roland.jpg (copy)

Air St. Luke’s has one emergency transport helicopter stationed in Twin Falls that can be in the Wood River Valley in about 35 minutes. St. Luke’s can also send emergency helicopters from Boise.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

The St. Luke’s Health System has moved a permanently stationed ground transport ambulance from the Wood River Medical Center south of Ketchum to a station in Jerome.

The process of relocating the ambulance was completed on Sunday, when it was placed into service in Jerome.

While there are several reasons for the change, it will not affect patient care, St. Luke’s officials said this week, as the Wood River Valley remains part of a vast coverage area served by the emergency and non-emergency transport division known as Air St. Luke’s.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

