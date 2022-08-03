The St. Luke’s Health System announced on Tuesday the establishment of a new nonprofit subsidiary that is anticipated to provide health-insurance options to people in west-central and south-central Idaho beginning in January 2023.
The new organization—called St. Luke’s Health Plan—is wholly owned by St. Luke’s.
St. Luke’s stated in a news release that the organization is designed to provide “coordinated health care and affordability for patients.”
“Our vision to be the community’s trusted partner in providing exceptional, patient-centered care is central to everything we do,” said St. Luke’s Health Plan President Matt Wolff. “To achieve that vision, we are on a bold and ambitious journey to continually improve quality, access and the affordability of health care for the communities we serve.”
St. Luke’s hospitals and clinics serve patients across much of southern Idaho, including Blaine County.
St. Luke’s is seeking certification of the plan through Your Health Idaho, the state’s health-insurance exchange designed to provide affordable coverage to people who do not have insurance through an employer or federal Medicare. If certification is granted in September, enrollment in St. Luke’s Health Plan would begin in mid-October, with insurance plans taking effect in January 2023, St. Luke’s stated.
Plans will be made available to both individuals and employers across the St. Luke’s service area, St. Luke’s stated. Health plans for individuals will be offered on the Idaho health-insurance exchange, as well as outside of the exchange. Employer-sponsored plans will also be available for small and large groups. The development of Medicare Advantage plan options could eventually be developed, St. Luke’s stated.
“The St. Luke’s Health Plan will connect the delivery of care with the funding of care, resulting in a simpler and cost-conscious health insurance option for our communities,” Wolff said.
St. Luke’s facilities will continue to accept most other health-insurance plans, it said, and the new plan will not alter who can receive care at St. Luke’s.
