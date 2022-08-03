St. Luke's Emergency Room File
Courtesy photo by Tobin Rogers

The St. Luke’s Health System announced on Tuesday the establishment of a new nonprofit subsidiary that is anticipated to provide health-insurance options to people in west-central and south-central Idaho beginning in January 2023.

The new organization—called St. Luke’s Health Plan—is wholly owned by St. Luke’s.

St. Luke’s stated in a news release that the organization is designed to provide “coordinated health care and affordability for patients.”

