There were 179 babies born at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center last year, but for the time being, expecting local mothers will be sent elsewhere for deliveries.
The hospital has closed all inpatient obstetrics, and all deliveries are being performed in the St. Luke’s Magic Valley or Boise hospitals due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“Our colleagues in Twin Falls are willing and able to assist us with any needed obstetrics services during our reduced operations, to include ultrasounds and consultations,” said Tracey Busby, St. Luke’s Wood River Wood River primary care site medical director in a statement issued last week. “These shared care arrangements are being coordinated on a case-by-case basis with the patient’s primary obstetrics provider. St. Luke’s continues to operate a full emergency department which is able to evaluate and stabilize any patient who is having a health emergency, including pregnant patients.”
Busby said there will be a labor and delivery nurse and a physician with obstetrical privileges on call at all times.
“Any emergent C-section would be handled at St. Luke’s,” she said.
All routine ambulatory clinic visits have been suspended in accordance with the order from Gov. Brad Little to shelter in place and only leave home for acute medical care.
“Therefore, routine obstetrics checks are currently on hold,” Busby said. “The standard is that obstetrics patients are seen weekly from 36 weeks until delivery. Of course, there are many patients who receive no prenatal care at all and do fine.”
Busby said that if St. Luke’s has identified a patient with a risk for complications, already borderline blood pressure, poor weight gain or history of problems, those patients “must” be seen, and the hospital will make appropriate arrangements.
“Each obstetrics provider has reviewed each patient and made those determinations,” Busby said. “If they must be seen, we are seeing them.”
For now, though, Busby isn’t certain when the hospital will resume obstetrics as usual.
“St. Luke’s is committed to resuming normal operations both in the clinic and in the hospital as soon as it is safe for our community and in accordance with guidance from the state and public health officials,” she said.
