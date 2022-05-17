The St. Luke’s Health System has promoted nurse Amber Weber to the role of senior manager of St. Luke’s Wood River Family Medicine, Family Practice Associates and Wood River Neurology, which operate out of the St. Luke’s Clinic in Hailey.
Weber—who was awarded the 2021 Carl A. Gray Memorial Award for nursing excellence—has been working as a clinical educator at St. Luke’s Wood River and has led COVID-19 vaccination operations for the organization.
Weber hails from the Midwest. She and her husband, Justin, and their son, Jackson, moved to the Wood River Valley in October 2019. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, she was tasked with leading education for cross-training staff in preparation for a surge in patients. She then led St. Luke’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the area.
“Since numerous changes were occurring rapidly, it was stressful, so I wanted to make it fun and light, as well as safe,” she said. “The community outpouring of appreciation, often expressed through food and flowers, really helped. It was really a remarkable effort by all.”
St. Luke’s Wood River Family Medicine clinic aims to address both mental and physical health. It embeds a social worker into the clinic setting to offer patients immediate assistance. Services include physical exams, diabetes and asthma care, pain management, sports medicine, pediatric medicine, women’s medicine, wound care and integrative medicine.
“I am looking forward to learning more about ambulatory and primary care after working in a hospital setting for 20-plus years,” Weber said. “I am excited to be a part of St. Luke’s ongoing work to provide care and support of people out in the community so we can do our utmost to keep them out of the hospital.” ￼
