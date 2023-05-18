In an effort to address an identified health priority in Blaine County, the St. Luke’s Wood River Center for Community Health will host a youth panel, “What Caring Adults Need to Know,” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at the Community Campus Theater in Hailey.
Organizers will have resource tables set up outside the theater at 5:30 p.m. and will serve pizza before people hear from a group of teenagers who want to share their experiences.
Improving mental health in the communities it serves was one of the top health priorities identified through community health needs assessments conducted last year by the St. Luke’s Health System.
