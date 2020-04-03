Greg Randolph

Greg Randolph of Ketchum delivered lunch to the St. Luke’s Wood River drive-thru screening on Tuesday, March 31. The foundation is working with restaurants to coordinate future deliveries.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Allen & Co., the boutique investment firm that holds its annual conference in Sun Valley each summer, has donated $1 million to St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation as Blaine County battles one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the U.S.

The transformational gift came last week, and will go into the COVID-19 Response Fund, geared toward addressing the needs of patients, employees and clinical priorities stemming from the coronavirus in the Wood River Valley, according to foundation Chief Development Officer Megan Tanous.

“The outpour from the community has been incredible,” Tanous said.

The foundation serves as the hospital’s fundraising and philanthropic arm. Besides cash donations, though, it has also coordinated with local restaurants to provide meals for healthcare workers at the hospital, helping to keep them fed and keep morale high, Tanous said.

“Through gifts big and small, those targeted to specific programs or those intended for the long-term sustainability of services, the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation seeks to not only provide a level of health care services exceeding that which is expected of a community our size, but, in fact, to be the finest community hospital in America,” the foundation’s website states.

The response fund is working with local suppliers to gather equipment needed for hospital staff. One of the foundation’s most recent purchases was thermal scanners to be used at hospital facilities to check everyone’s temperature as they enter the building.

Beyond the hospital, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is working with several organizations to gather personal protective equipment for community organizations, first responders, volunteers, grocery store workers, officers, pharmacists and others. Needs include surgical masks, clear face shields, eye protection and goggles, sterile and nonsterile gloves, respiratory masks, disposable gowns and shoe covers. Donations can be dropped at the Sheriff’s Office at 1650 Aviation Drive in Hailey.

To make a financial contribution or find other ways to help, go to the foundations website at slwrf.org.

Load comments