Allen & Co., the boutique investment firm that holds its annual conference in Sun Valley each summer, has donated $1 million to St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation as Blaine County battles one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the U.S.
The transformational gift came last week, and will go into the COVID-19 Response Fund, geared toward addressing the needs of patients, employees and clinical priorities stemming from the coronavirus in the Wood River Valley, according to foundation Chief Development Officer Megan Tanous.
“The outpour from the community has been incredible,” Tanous said.
The foundation serves as the hospital’s fundraising and philanthropic arm. Besides cash donations, though, it has also coordinated with local restaurants to provide meals for healthcare workers at the hospital, helping to keep them fed and keep morale high, Tanous said.
“Through gifts big and small, those targeted to specific programs or those intended for the long-term sustainability of services, the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation seeks to not only provide a level of health care services exceeding that which is expected of a community our size, but, in fact, to be the finest community hospital in America,” the foundation’s website states.
The response fund is working with local suppliers to gather equipment needed for hospital staff. One of the foundation’s most recent purchases was thermal scanners to be used at hospital facilities to check everyone’s temperature as they enter the building.
Beyond the hospital, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is working with several organizations to gather personal protective equipment for community organizations, first responders, volunteers, grocery store workers, officers, pharmacists and others. Needs include surgical masks, clear face shields, eye protection and goggles, sterile and nonsterile gloves, respiratory masks, disposable gowns and shoe covers. Donations can be dropped at the Sheriff’s Office at 1650 Aviation Drive in Hailey.
To make a financial contribution or find other ways to help, go to the foundations website at slwrf.org.
Thank you to Allen & Co. for this incredible gift and thank you to EVERYONE who is volunteering their time and effort to support anyone and everyone who needs it! :)
A couple of notes here for all you keyboard trolls at home and the other 99% of the valley who are wonderful people: 1. Our company, DECKED, bought lunch for the volunteers, the Express missed that part. It was not me, I was just doing the daily delivery. If you'd like to donate you can send money to the St Lukes Foundation 2. We didn't call the newspaper, in fact, the St. Luke's Foundation asked that we not publicize the delivery as they don't want people just dropping things off there. They were there as apparently what is happening in Blaine County is a newsworthy story, go figure. 4. Masks & gloves: I donated my box masks and box of nitrile gloves that were in my shop the day before which is what inspired me to have DECKED write a check to pay for food for these local heroes. Don't worry the plastic bags protected the food and I didn't come within 12 feet of anyone.
What a sniveling petulant child! Thanks for all your company did. Many of us give because that’s just what you do, you don’t ask for recognition because well, you sound like our President and nobody should sound like that.
thank you
No good deed goes unpunished, Chopper. Thanks for volunteering your time. We’re going to need a lot of people pitching in to get us through the spring.
Gloves nor mask?
Really? You guys are bashing someone for being in the pic? You are truly a couple of pathetic little unimportant keyboard trolls aren't you....
Easy now...just busting Chopper's chops, knowing he chuckled as much as we did. Calm down everyone.
Oh , If you only knew little Hark . Go pat Chipper on the but . Not a fan !
Digital forehead thermometers are 80 bucks (free shipping) easy to use and accurate. Did I read that right St. Lukes bought one. Every biz, restaurant, air plane passenger, grocery store, everyone should have one of these. 80% of virus carrier have a fever.
Talk about a no-brainer!
On another note...can imagine the economic hit SVCO and the rest of the valley would take if the annual Allen & Co. were to be canceled. I would bet the possibility is real.
$10 says Chopper called the paper to coordinate that lunch drop off. Or he provided the pic. Same as it ever was!
Would you care to share with us the good deeds you have preformed or what volunteering you have done to make life easier for those on the front lines of this pandemic?
Indeed. Online story time with students. Deliveries to St. Luke's like Chopper. Waiting to help out with Meals on Wheels.
Can't a guy bust some chops every now and then? (pun intended) Jeez. I'm sure Chopper laughed as loud as anyone at my dig...it's all good folks. Just having some fun.
Thats awesome . You are sooo Right. He is a shameless self promoter. Truth !
Only $10? What an insult.
